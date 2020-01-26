Animal shelter compassion
Not long ago I was waiting in the clinic at Tulsa Animal Welfare and, as often happens, an injured animal is brought in. On this occasion it was an older female dog with a crushed pelvis.
Her pain was eased, and she enjoyed the loving caresses and soothing voices as she slipped away. The compassion I witnessed was incredible.
So often I hear negative remarks about the shelter and staff, but there are many things about TAW that seem to be a secret.
Shelter veterinarian, Dr. Foster, usually stays hours after closing to make sure all animals receive care – not just vetting, but medicine with heart!
The director, staff, Dr. Foster and volunteers combine efforts to promote animals at adoption events and social outlets.
Animal control officers provide food to pets of the homeless at no cost to the city. Voters have approved funding for shelter improvements. Some have begun already, but there are more changes to be realized.
As the mayor and city are thinking about gathering proposals to outsource shelter management, I am hoping we don’t get the cart before the horse by jumping into potential outsourcing.
We should give the shelter and pledged programs, such as education and outreach, an opportunity to show everyone just how lucky we are to have such caring and hard-working individuals for the animals.
Sherri Griggs, Tulsa{/em}
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
TPD going extra mile
Recently, my son’s car was broken into, and he had a few things stolen. He was disappointed to see that his school backpack with all of his notes, tests, books and school supplies was taken.
He mentioned to the police officer taking the report, Officer Schumer, that the only thing in that backpack of real value to a criminal was his TI-84 graphing calculator.
The officer took thorough notes, but also took the time to talk to him about his experience as a high school senior. She had a very calming presence.
An hour after leaving the house with her report, Officer Schumer returned. In her hand she had a fully functioning TI-84. She said that she hadn’t used it since college, and she was hoping to find someone who could use it. Wow!
Thanks Officer Schumer. And thanks to the many police officers who dedicate each day to making Tulsa a great place to live. We appreciate you.
Erin Steichen, Tulsa{/em}
Obesity from school lunches
The Trump administration has been known for many nonsensical actions, but its recent proposal to change school nutrition guidelines ranks among its worst.
As our country and, in particular, our state continues to fight an uphill battle against child obesity, the administration’s change would do nothing but add to an already chronic problem.
Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue claims waste and higher costs of fruits and vegetables justify proposed changes, while a recent article in the Tulsa World quotes Colin Schwartz, deputy director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest as saying the administration’s proposal would pave “the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, French fries, and other foods high in calories, saturated fats or sodium in place of balanced school meals every day.” (“Trump proposes changes in school nutrition guidelines”, Jan. 18.)
If Perdue thinks higher costs are a factor, he fails to recognize the much higher health care costs obesity will cause.
According to the same article, House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Bobby Scott states, “For many children, the food they eat at school is their only access to healthy, nutritious meals.”
Already the administration reduced whole grains which schools had to serve. With a reduction in fruits and vegetables, disaster looms in our fight against child obesity.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa{/em}
Gobsmacked by task force
I’m gobsmacked! I’m a volunteer chaplain and pastor at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center for Women and Jess Dunn for men.
Eddie Warrior has 78 different church services by 50-plus different group including Christian — from Catholic to Pentecostal — Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist and Native American.
Some of the behavior modification programs are mandatory, usually as a part of the sentencing. Many others are optional, like university degree programs or tech school certifications for service sector jobs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s RESTORE Task Force (Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform) met behind closed doors, not in the prisons. We don’t need another seminary program on every yard. We already have religious degree programs through qualified universities.
We need sentencing reform and equalization, reform of fines and fees and bail bonds, diversion programs that work coupled with the funding needed, both inside and outside the fence. Bring common sense to our criminal justice system.
Today, before a new program can be installed on a yard, an existing program has to be dropped. Try throwing out university program with 18 degrees to put in a seminary degree program.
And, which group are we going to represent? Just Christian? What about separation of church and state?
Today, 1 in 10 Oklahomans has a felony record.
Stitt needs to tell his task force to find the funding we need to educate and not incarcerate, both inside prison walls and on the outside in public schools before it’s 1 in 5 Oklahomans.
The Rev. Linda Barton Paul, Tulsa{/em}
Challenging words
Fear never triumphed in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.
Whether the bullying of tradition-bound policemen with fire hoses and bullhorns or the scare tactics of angry segregationists who threatened his and family, he responded by showing up again and again, illuminating the dark corners of ignorance, prejudice and fear.
In our world today, we revise history in favor of our opinions of right and wrong. Truth is so often lost in the mix.
People of all ages, colors and backgrounds love his “I Have a Dream” speech. There are even contests to reward the ones who can recite it best.
But many of the issues he faced, which were always the foundation of his powerful speeches, remain issues. We continue to be challenged by his words.
He said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”
I’m far from an expert historian, but I am old enough to remember when and how he left us. I have read his sermons, and I can still hear his speeches.
He was a martyr for what some felt was a lost cause. It wasn’t. The country will never be the same. Millions of hearts will never be the same. I have never been the same.
James Bell, Tulsa{/em}
