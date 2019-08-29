OKLAHOMA CITY — A former top official at The American Legion of Oklahoma is headed to prison for embezzling from fellow veterans to enrich himself.
The former longtime adjutant, David Austin Kellerman, 48, had sought probation at his sentencing Friday after denying — again — any wrongdoing. Instead, a judge ordered him to prison — for three years.
Stunned, Kellerman said, “I’m going to prison, your honor?”
“Yes,” Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson replied.
