Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“Bodyguard”
“Game of Thrones”
“Killing Eve”
“Ozark”
“Pose”
“Succession”
“This Is Us”
Outstanding Comedy Series“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Good Place”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Russian Doll”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Veep”
Outstanding Limited Series“Chernobyl”
“Escape at Dannemora”
“Fosse Verdon”
“Sharp Objects”
“When They See Us”
Outstanding Actress in a DramaEmilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Actor in a DramaJason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Actress in a ComedyChristina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Outstanding Actor in a ComedyBill Hader, “Barry”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or MovieAmy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape At Dannemora”
Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
Joey King, “The Act”
Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or MovieMahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharell Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesGwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesAlfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. MAisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAlan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Stephen Root, “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or MoviePatricia Arquette, “The Act”
Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
Margaret Qualley, “Fosse Verdon”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or MovieAsante Blackk, “When They See Us”
Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”
John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
Stellen Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
Ben Winshaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”