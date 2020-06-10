The Oklahoma summer is now upon us, and a cool spot to splash around and chill out will be just the ticket.
From Oklahoma swimming holes to water playgrounds, city pools and splash pads, here are a few of our favorite water escapes.
Blue Hole near Salina
918-434-5507
Between Kenwood and Salina on Kenwood Road, this family-owned park features cold, cold water fed by three springs. Swimming areas are suitable for all ages. Camping and food concessions are available.
Illinois River near Tahlequah
The stretch of the river outside Tahlequah is perhaps the most popular in the state for canoe float trips through crystal-clear water surrounded by high bluffs, rocky islands, river birch and giant sycamore trees. Peavine Access is one of several swimming holes along the Illinois River near Tahlequah.
Natural Falls State Park
918-422-5802
The park features a 77-foot waterfall cascading through rock formations and creating a hidden, serene atmosphere at the bottom of a V-shaped valley. Swimming is not allowed in the waterfall, but people are able to wade through the creek. It’s off U.S. 412 about 6 miles west of West Siloam Springs.
41st Street Plaza
Enjoy multiple interactive water features, a playground, picnic areas, a covered pavilion, restrooms and a river overlook. The $2.8 million plaza was privately funded in its entirety, with Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp. as the lead donor. The water features normally operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May through October, with brief periodic shut downs for water treatment.
Safari Joe’s H2O
4707 E. 21st St.
Tulsa’s water/adventure park at 21st Street and Yale Avenue, formerly known as Big Splash, lets kids of all ages get wet and wild and hang out for the day with family and friends.
