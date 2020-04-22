The first round of the NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 23, with the biggest college football stars going pro to continue entertaining fans.
It has sometimes been joked that the NFL acronym stands for “not for long” because it’s a brutal game that doesn’t allow for long careers.
So for those players considering their second career, what about acting?
For football players, the transition has been made many times over, most commonly to the world of commercials.
But more than a few football stars have become serious actors. Maybe not Hall of Fame actors but serious just the same.
These guys were NFL players, and they were actors.
In the week of the NFL Draft, we’re picking these five men who may be the best in this category because they made a living at both professions.
Jim Brown
Football: A first-round pick, No. 6 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft. Some argue that the Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back is still the best to ever play in the NFL.
Movies: With rugged good looks and a chiseled frame, Brown took starring roles in 1960s hits like “The Dirty Dozen” and “Ice Station Zebra.” A five-decade acting career saw him turn to comedy as well, with a don’t-miss turn in Keenan Ivory Wayan’s “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”
Alex Karras
Football: A first-rounder, the No. 10 choice in the 1958 NFL Draft. As a Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions from 1958-70, he terrorized quarterbacks.
TV and movies: As the father of “Webster” in the 1980s, he charmed for seven seasons of the ABC sitcom. He was memorable in movie supporting roles, too, and became a comedy legend as Mongo in Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles.”
Bernie Casey
Football: The first-round draft pick, No. 9 overall in the 1961 draft, played wide receiver in the NFL for eight seasons.
Movies: He moved easily from movies to TV, from drama to comedy in 40 years of acting, and from blaxploitation flicks in the 1970s to 1980s favorites like “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”
Carl Weathers
Football: He was undrafted, and nobody remembers his career as a linebacker, briefly with the Oakland Raiders and for three seasons in the Canadian Football League.
Movies: But we will never forget him as Apollo Creed in four “Rocky” movies. Charismatic and built like a truck, Weathers could excel in action movies like “Predator,” as well as TV dramas, comedies and even last year’s first season of “The Mandalorian.”
Terry Crews
Football: An 11th-round pick in 1991, he played defense for seven seasons in the NFL for four teams.
TV and movies: The buff star has become a Hollywood first-rounder for his talent in comedic roles in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Everybody Hates Chris” and for his ubiquitous appearances in everything from Old Spice commercials to more than 40 films in the past 20 years, including “Idiocracy” and the movie series “The Expendables.”
