For many decades, our favorite TV shows’ seasons ended just before Memorial Day with season finales. Beginning the following week were reruns that ran for the next three or four months.
That was when broadcast networks ruled our viewing habits. That’s not the case anymore, and now, the “Big 4” all have new shows that debut in the summer.
Especially game shows.
ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX have such shows debuting before the end of May, all with some level of celebrity factor.
Here are the shows and their premiere dates.
‘Ultimate Tag’
(Wednesday, May 20, FOX)
You remember playing tag as a kid, right? Well, in the TV version, it’s a show hosted by sibling NFL players J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, who will oversee the competition that finds regular folks (nonathletes) dodging around and diving over a series of challenging three-dimensional moving courses. The one rule is a simple one: Don’t get caught. The longer you last, the more points you can score on increasingly difficult courses.
‘Celebrity Escape Room’
(Thursday, May 21, NBC)
Jack Black hosts this new show that brings the current craze of escape rooms to TV in an amped-up version, with an opener that finds Ben Stiller (who’s also the show’s producer) and Adam Scott locked in with “Friends” favorites Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to solve a mystery.
‘Holey Moley’ and ‘To Tell the Truth’
(Thursday, May 21, ABC)
ABC has the most game shows of the networks, and this night has the second-season debuts of “Holey Moley” (putt-putt golf competition with a dozen contestants taking on a course with large, crazy obstacles, with the NBA’s Stephen Curry as resident “golf pro”) and “To Tell the Truth,” with host Anthony Anderson returning to this re-imagining of the original 1950s show with contestants trying to figure out who’s telling them a story and who’s telling them the truth.
‘Game On!’
(May 27, CBS)
Imagine a game-show set, and there are two teams of three people. One team’s captain is tennis superstar Venus Williams. The other team’s captain: Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl champion. Other celebrities will show up as the teams compete to win demanding physical challenges, ridiculous trivia questions and field competitions.
‘Celebrity Family Feud’/ ‘Press Your Luck’/‘Match Game’
(May 31, ABC)
These ABC game shows are all returning favorites: Steve Harvey is still making people laugh as host of this “Family Feud” version, Elizabeth Banks plays host to contestants trying to avoid the Whammy, and Alec Baldwin is holding the microphone to get bawdy answers from celebrity panelists to innuendo-rich fill-in-the-blank questions.
Featured video