Experience Cherokee culture and holiday family fun during a special event at the Cherokee Heritage Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
“A Cherokee Christmas” features complimentary make-and-take activities throughout the museum gallery and the opportunity to shop for handmade Christmas gifts made by local Cherokee artists.
The Cherokee Heritage Center is located at 21132 S. Keeler Drive, Park Hill.
Additional events are offered in Adams Corner Rural Village for an admission price of $10.
Those activities include making natural tree ornaments, decorating the outdoor Christmas tree and enjoying special storytelling around the campfire with Cherokee National Treasure Robert Lewis.
Guests will be provided the opportunity to make a Cherokee gift of their own and can choose from a mini gourd mask, pinch pot or felt gorget. Each craft includes personalized instruction and a gift box.
A lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by caroling on the porch of the General Store.
Featured video