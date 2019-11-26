A book launch for "A Violet Fire" by local author Kelsey Quick will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St.
Admission is free and Quick will be available to sign the book.
Here are three questions to help you get to know the author:
1. The last time we saw you being mentioned in the Tulsa World, it was for a 5k run you started in the wake of the Pokémon Go phenomenon in 2016. Was there a writer inside you then trying to get out?
"Actually, I had already started writing my book by that time, and I was probably close to finishing it. Needless to say, I put it on the back burner so I could catch some awesome Pokemon with some awesome people, but it was definitely there in the back of my mind, lurking in the shadows."
2. What's the book about?
"A Violet Fire is a young adult fantasy/dystopian novel where the human world is enslaved by vampires, and the primary magic system revolves around these dark creatures and their supernatural abilities. Some call the book dark fantasy. Some call it paranormal romance. But everyone seems to agree that it's unique; a fresh addition to vampire lore.
"We follow the first person present perspective of 18-year-old Wavorly Sterling (a human) as she tries to escape from the Stratocracy of Cain (a vampire nation), while fighting the creature comforts that her enslavement permits. It's a coming of age story that challenges our perceived reality, while also questioning what freedom means—and if it even exists at all."
3. Is this in the same genre of other books or franchises that you like?
"Oh yes, definitely. We all remember 'Twilight,' and we all remember 'The Hunger Games.' At the expense of sounding like I'm jumping onto overflowing bandwagons, it really is a mixture of the two ... and maybe a little 'Handmaid's Tale,' as well!"