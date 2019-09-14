It’s been more than two decades since Juan Reinoso has appeared on a Tulsa stage.
During the 1990s and early 2000s, Reinoso was active in local theater, mainly with his King Bear company that focused on presenting original plays.
“I’ve been living mostly in New York City for the past 25 years or so,” said Reinoso, who has a thriving career as a writer, producer and director of everything from commercials to feature films. “I just came back to being a full-time Okie a year or so ago to help take care of my parents.
“And I guess Jarrod (Kopp, Theatre Tulsa’s executive director) decided that, as I was here, maybe I’d like to do a show,” he said, laughing.
The show in question is Steve Martin’s surreal comedy, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” which imagines a meeting in a Paris bistro in 1904 between artist Pablo Picasso and physicist Albert Einstein shortly before these two men revolutionized the worlds of art and science — Einstein with his general theory of relatively, best known for the equation “E=mc2,” and Picasso with his Cubist masterwork, “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.”
As the artist and the physicist engage in a debate over the concept of genius and the individual superiority of their respective fields, they interact with a host of people passing through the cafe, including a visitor who bears a strong resemblance to a certain mid-20th century pop idol.
Reinoso plays Picasso, with Thomas Hunt as Einstein. Vern Stefanic directs a cast that includes Nicholas Sumpter, Timothy Hunter, Tabitha Littlefield, Alyssa Brown, Fletcher Gross, Stephen Remington, Karmen Blessing, Megan Mockerman and Audie Pritchett.
Reinoso said he did a great deal of research into Picasso’s life.
“I wanted to find out as much as I could about his personality, to study his mannerisms and then heighten everything,” he said. “This is a satire, after all.
“Picasso is quite suspicious of Einstein from the moment he enters,” Reinoso said. “And the process of the play is them coming to the realization that, as different as they may be, they are very similar. And getting to the moment when that realization comes, when that little switch gets flipped, has been a lot of fun.”
Another project that has occupied Reinoso during his time in Tulsa has been the Tulsa Little Jam, a series of concerts by local artists that are filmed and augmented with interviews for online videos and podcasts. The third season has just begun filming, with the finished products to be available at tulsalittlejam.com.
“Honestly, I’ve been a little shocked at how quickly this has taken off,” Reinoso said. “And it’s been great to be able to showcase and discover all the great talent that is here. There have been so many bands that have got me thinking, ‘Why aren’t these people nationally known?’ Because they are that good.”
Reinoso said that, while he was familiar with “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” he never expected to be part of a production. He always assumed the closest he would get to that was an experience he had while in New York.
“A friend of mine and I were walking down 72nd Street, and we were passing in front of the theater where ‘Picasso...’ was in previews,” he said. “We were about to cross the street when this yellow cab comes to a screeching halt in front of us and out pops Steve Martin.
“I guess he was supposed to be at the theater and was running late,” Reinoso said. “And in his haste, he tripped over the curb and crashed into one of those Learning Annex boxes that were all over New York. That sent all the papers inside of it flying out. He scrambled to gather them all up and shove them into the box. Then he looked around to make sure no one noticed — even though we were standing right there in front of him. Not a word was spoken because my friend and I were about to burst with holding in our laughter.”
