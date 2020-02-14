William Forsythe, a longtime actor who starred in some of the best-known films of the 1980s and '90s, will appear at Circle Cinema for a screening of his newest film, "I Am Fear."
Forsythe will take part in a Q-and-A following a 7 p.m. screening of the film on Friday, Feb. 21, along with the film's producer, Jeremy M. Rosen, with tickets available at circlecinema.org and at the box office.
Rosen is also a producer of "Body Brokers" and "Run With the Hunted," a pair of crime dramas that filmed in the Tulsa area in recent years that were written and directed by Tulsa native John Swab.
Forsythe has appeared in films and on TV for more than 40 years, often playing the "heavy," with some of his best-known roles coming in "Raising Arizona," "Dick Tracy," "Out for Justice," "Stone Cold," "Once Upon a Time in America" and "The Rock."