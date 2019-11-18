Oklahoma’s largest craft and boutique, Braum's An Affair of the Heart, returns to Tulsa Nov. 22-24 at River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
For the 40th show in Tulsa, the pop-up shopping event offers more than 450 artists, craftsmen and boutiques under one roof, providing one-stop shopping for all holiday needs. Shoppers can find gifts, handmade items, gourmet food, apparel, gift wrap, furniture and more. Vendors from more than 20 states participate in the show.
Diane Griffin with Share Joy will be there selling their handcrafted wood decor for "holidays and every day."
"It just kind of started out as something to do. But when my Joy Boys, which is what I call my grandsons, went to school fulltime, it became something for grandma to do with her time," Griffin said.
Even her 7-year-old grandson Liam helps make the toys and one of the most popular Christmas trees that they sell was named after him, said Griffin, who is from Bixby.
Last year at An Affair of the Heart, she sold out her wooden trees on the first day so this year they made sure to double the product that they brought.
Here are some ways that you can get ready for the holidays at An Affair of the Heart.
Gift wrap – Under Wraps has great paper and boxes in tons of colors and patterns. The boxes are wonderful for those that are “wrapping challenged.”
Hostess gift – South Wind Designs offers some cute wooden gift tags that can be used as décor or ornaments, but they are perfect to hang from a bottle of wine to give to a host/hostess.
Holiday décor – Share Joy offers great wooden, handmade décor from trees to door hangings. Additionally, Twigs has fun top hat tree toppers.
Gift ideas – There are many, but Blue Birch Collection offers beautiful handmade leather jewelry (for women,) and Moku offers fun Tulsa-themed pieces, including cufflinks and tie pins for men.
Tablescaping – The Colorful Orchid makes gorgeous serving trays and cutting boards that would look wonderful in your holiday spread. Additionally, Good Natured is a potter with nature-inspired dishes, trays and mugs.
Stocking stuffers – For men, check out Chill-n-Reel. This invention (for $10) is an insulated drink holder that doubles as a hand fishing reel. Cast you line while holding your drink! For women, Designs by Jewelee is always a favorite. Her handmade wire rings can be made in a variety of sizes and colors and are just a few dollars.
Holiday travel – If you’re packing up to travel this season, check out Sword & Plough’s upcycled duffels and backpacks. Jo on the Go offers easy to pack facial cleansing cloths that are reusable and remove makeup with just water. Keep your toiletries and accessories organized with oilcloth zipper bags from Sarajane’s Oilcloth.
Show times are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door and each ticket is good for all three days. Kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, visit heartoftulsa.com.