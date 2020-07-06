The Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, also known as ahha Tulsa, is one of six Oklahoma nonprofit arts organizations recommended by the National Endowment for the Arts for direct funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of 855 organizations throughout the country will receive a total of $44.5 million in non-matching funds to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.
The National Endowment for the Arts received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $44.5 million available in direct assistance.
The grant recommended for ahha Tulsa is for $50,000, the same amount that the other five Oklahoma arts organizations will receive.
Also recommended for grants were University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, on behalf of Oklahoma A+ Schools; Muskogee Little Theatre, Inc.; University of Oklahoma Norman Campus; Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City; and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
“All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the NEA.
“I am enormously proud of the over-and-above efforts of the Arts Endowment staff to swiftly and professionally manage such a large amount of additional work in a relatively short period of time on behalf of the American public,” Carter said.
These awardees represent the diverse nature of arts organizations around the country. Overall funding is divided nearly evenly between small, medium, and large arts organizations.
Economic studies routinely have shown that the arts and culture are a key component of the U.S. economy. The most recent, done in 2017, showed that the arts contribute $877.8 billion, or 4.5 percent, to the nation’s gross domestic product, and employed more than 5 million wage‐and‐salary workers who collectively earned $405 billion.