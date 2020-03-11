The March 13 event with Flaming Lips leader Wayne Coyne at ahha Tulsa has been canceled.
Ahha Tulsa released a statement late Wednesday saying, "Out of an abundance of caution related to the Covid-19 risk, and to respect the wishes of our partners, we have made the tough decision to cancel this week’s Friday the 13th event with special guest Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips.
"We are still taking extra precautions to keep ahha safe for all visitors," the statement continued. "Ahha Tulsa will remain open with regular hours for the foreseeable future."
The statement added that ahha Tulsa hopes to be able to find a date to hold a similar event featuring Coyne.