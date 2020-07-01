Ahha Tulsa is presenting its first major exhibition at the facility since temporarily closing amid COVID-19 concerns.
The exhibition, "Re/Convening: Native Arts of Oklahoma," is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities. It opened Friday and runs through Sept. 20.
"Re/Convening" was curated by Heather Ahtone (Choctaw/Chickasaw), who selected 32 Indigenous artists from throughout the state for the show.
In her curatorial statement, Ahtone writes, “'Re/Convening' is a chance to celebrate what is wonderful about Oklahoma. Our state’s unique cultural diversity and history are represented by these artists and their homes across the state. Urban and rural, we have established our cultures here and this exhibition is a celebration of our survival into the 21st century.”
Exhibition artists include Roy Boney, Molly Bryant, June Carpenter, Johnnie Diacon, Amber DuBoise Shepherd, Michael Elizondo Jr., Nicole Emmons, Tom Field, Diana Folsom, David Gentry, Kristin Gentry, Janae Grass, Jessica Harjo, Bill Hensley, Lesley Iron, Matthew Jarvis, Paul King, Robert Little, Travis Mammedaty, Andrea Martin, Bobby C. Martin, Madison Moody, John Owen, Bryon Perdue Jr., Alex Ponca Stock, Tama Roberts, Rita Rowe, Erica Pretty Eagle, Tyra Shackleford, Jarica Walsh, Bryan Waytula, and Summer Zah.
“Ahha Tulsa is committed to showcasing the work of artists from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said Amber Litwack, director of education & exhibitions for ahha Tulsa. “This exhibition explores and amplifies the diversity of experience and artistic expression among Native American artists with ties to Oklahoma."
Litwack said the works in the show demonstrate a wide range of stylistic approaches and viewpoints, from expressions of an artist’s personal vision, to work that present bold political and social ideas.
"'Re/Convening' presents an opportunity to foster public appreciation for today's Native artists as well as our state's impact on contemporary indigenous expression,” Litwack said.
The exhibition is included with regular admission to ahha Tulsa ($12.75 for adults and $8.75 for youth 3-12), but in conjunction with the First Friday Art Crawl, admission will be $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under from 5 to 9 p.m.
To help safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, ahha Tulsa will be limiting the number of guests in the facility, minimizing touch points, and required face coverings or masks. The total number of guests remains limited due to public health concerns.