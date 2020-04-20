The final two episodes of the “Doc Blevins and Friends” radio program will air April 25 and May 2.
The broadcast of part one will air 11 a.m. April 25 on KCFO, AM 970 and will be repeated at 11 p.m. on that date. Part two is scheduled to air the same times on May 2. The program also can be heard worldwide live on kcfo.com.
Blevins passed away Jan. 25. Show co-hosts Ricke Burke, pastor of Cedar Point Church in Claremore, and Wayne McCombs, director of the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore, have been interviewing guests for the program since Blevins’ passing.
“Doc Blevins and Friends” was an interview program that dealt mainly with topics related to politics, sports and spiritual truth. Blevins was the associate pastor of New Creation Church in Broken Arrow and was a facilitor and teacher for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 40 years. He also was the sideline reporter for the Union football radio broadcasts for over 20 years and was the public address announcer for Union basketball and baseball games.
“Doc gave everything he had to help teenagers and college age students in their spiritual walk and everyday life for over 40 years,” Burke said. “You will hear stories about his witness from these speakers.”
The final two programs will be recordings of Blevins’ memorial service, held Feb. 1 at the Union Performing Arts Center on Feb. 1.
Speakers that honored Blevins at the service include Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship, Rick Burke, Rick Couri, missionary Jerry Chalk, former coach Pec Clark, former Tulsa mayor Dick Crawford, singer Kody De Wees, football coach Mason Farquhar and pastor of New Creation Church Brett Freeman.
The program will conclude almost seven years to the day after it first aired on KCFO on May 4, 2013.