With “What the Butler Saw” as a title, the comedy by Joe Orton that American Theatre Company will present this coming weekend sounds like one of any number of door-slamming bedroom farces that were popular in the 1960s and ‘70s.
And that was exactly Orton’s intent, said Jerrold Pope, who is directing this production.
“What Orton did in this play is take all the elements of the stereotypical British sex farce — the slamming doors, the mistaken identities — and push them to their logical, if somewhat uncomfortable conclusions,” Pope said. “His goal is to suck the audience in with the comedy, and then take them to the point where they’re thinking, ‘Good grief, what am I laughing at?’”
Sending up what some might call “middle-class morality” and the hierarchy of social classes was Joe Orton’s stock in trade during his brief life. His plays — which include “Entertaining Mr. Sloane” and “Loot” — are savagely dark comedies that attacked social norms with wicked glee.
“If you read his diaries, he was practically giggling with joy when he learned that his play was going to be staged in London’s West End,” Pope said. “That’s because he saw the people who would be in the audience as his primary targets for satire.”
“What the Butler Saw” certainly starts out as one would expect a bedroom farce to begin — as the lecherous Dr. Prentice (Chris Williams) interviews a new potential secretary (Megan Mulgrew).
The not-so-good doctor manages to convince the young woman she needs to disrobe as a part of her interrogation, which is right about the time that Mrs. Prentice (Vivica Walkenbach) barges in, in distress at being blackmailed by a hotel bellboy (Steve Lambie) with whom she’s had a bit of a fling.
Adding to the confusion is the arrival of Dr. Rance (Adrian Alexander), who is there to conduct a government inspection of the clinic, as characters swap clothes, trade insults and dash about in panic as every facade of morality, authority, gentility and nobility is shredded to ribbons.
“Orton had a very strong distaste for authority, especially patriarchal authority,” Pope said. “A statue of Winston Churchill plays a large role in the story, and when the play premiered in London, Churchill has just recently died. He was venerated as the man who saved the empire, who had seen Great Britain through World War II. And the way Orton attacks him, as this national symbol, was a bold and fairly courageous act.”
Pope was one of the founding members of the American Theatre Company, which started out as the Living Arts Theatre in 1969.
It was under the banner of the Living Arts Theatre that the company first presented “What the Butler Saw,” with Pope directing.
“I must confess my memories of 50 years ago are incomplete at best,” Pope said. “But one thing I do remember is that I thought this was the funniest play ever written and I still think that today.
“Although there have been times, when we were working on this production, that I’d come across things in the play and think, ‘Did we really do that?’” he said, laughing.
Orton insisted that his plays be presented in a straight-faced manner, rather than in a broad or campy way.
“We all say these horrible things about each other, but they come from a very real and honest hurt — this angst over their place in these relationships and this society,” Walkenbach said. “Just about every other line in this play is a laugh riot, but it’s up to us to bring out the honesty of these characters.”
“The dialogue is rather elevated, but the actions of the characters are continually undercutting what they say,” Pope said. “And that was one thing I wanted to do with this production. ‘What the Butler Saw’ is still produced, but it’s usually presented as just another sex farce. I wanted to restore the sense of anger that’s at the core of the play — the anger at the hypocrisy of people trying to cover over their dark urges with this facade of respectability.”
Still, there were some aspects of this 1967 play that Pope thought would not be as amusing to 2019 audiences.
“We removed a couple of things that we thought were simply too violent,” he said.
“It was the slapping,” Walkenbach interjected. “My character gets slapped twice in the course of the script, and decided that that was maybe a bridge too far.”
American Theatre Company had a reputation for doing cutting-edge, boundary-pushing shows from the beginning — it presented “What the Butler Saw” just three years after its London debut, and its original revues featuring such characters as Joyce Martel were spirited satires of local and national politics and personalities.
“There were some shows when fistfights would break out in the audience while we were performing on stage,” Pope said, laughing. “Now, those were the days.”
