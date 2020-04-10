While the screens remain dark at Tulsa’s historic art-house theater due to the pandemic, the people at Circle Cinema continue to work to keep their fans, their members and fellow moviegoers engaged — even at home.
They will do this by offering films that would otherwise be playing at Circle Cinema if it was still open.
“Virtual screenings” have become part of the programming offered by the theater, with a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
There will also be occasional free events, including this weekend’s silent-film presentation, which will be offered through the theater’s YouTube channel.
“We’re doing this until it’s safe to reopen. It’s important for us to keep connected with our patrons through these crazy times,” said Chuck Foxen, the film programmer for Circle Cinema.
“These are art-house and indie films that people have come to know us for ... plus, it offers an opportunity for our community to show support to Circle Cinema (with) 50% of ticket sales coming back to us.”
Those interested in the film programming will need to visit the nonprofit theater’s website, circlecinema.org, then find the film they want to see and click the rental link for the theater to receive credit.
Foxen credited Art House Convergence, an association advancing the cause of independent cinema professionals, for providing a variety of content options, as well as direction on financial assistance.
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” is “Slay the Dragon” (a gerrymandering documentary), “The Whistlers” (a Romanian crime film) and “Once Were Brothers” (a music documentary about the Band, featuring Robbie Robertson).
Films opening Friday, April 10, and available through the Circle Cinema website for rental are “Beanpole” (a Russian wartime drama), “Bacurau” (a Brazilian mystery) and three classic films from Hungarian director Istvan Szabo (“Mephisto,” “Confidence” and “Colonel Redl”).
Silent film SaturdayOn Saturday, April 11, the theater will present its monthly “Second Saturday Silents” event online for the first time and free, with an 18-minute Buster Keaton short, “Cops,” at 11 a.m.
This can be accessed through the Circle Cinema YouTube channel through a smart TV, a streaming device, a computer or a phone. It will remain on the channel after the event for those who cannot watch it live, Foxen said.
The silent film from 1922 will still have live theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, with Bill Rowland playing his 1922 organ from his home.
Rowland will introduce the film just ahead of a “picture-in-picture” showing of the film and of him playing.
Also in April
Additional films are scheduled for rental at circlecinema.org for April 17 and April 24 releases, including “Extra Ordinary,” “Sorry We Missed You,” “Beyond the Visible,” “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” and “Best of Catvideofest: Creature Comforts Edition!”
On that note, still to be determined is a summer date for a “Quarantine Cat Festival,” Foxen said, with rowhouse.online/cats the website for submitting cat videos.
Meanwhile, frequent Circle Cinema program National Theatre Live is offering free screenings Thursdays of its live theater performances, including “Treasure Island” on April 16 and “Twelfth Night” on April 23.
These events can be found online at nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home.
