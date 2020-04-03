Celebrity Attractions announced that the touring production of the musical "Anastasia," which was scheduled to open in Tulsa April 7, has been postponed until Aug. 11-16.
Tickets for the original run will be honored, so there is nothing ticket holders need to do at this time, Celebrity Attractions officials said in a statement.
The musical "Anastasia" is based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, which was inspired by the legend that the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II survived when the royal family was massacred during the Communist Revolution.
A young woman named Anya, who suffers from amnesia, is groomed by a pair of con men to impersonate the princess in the hopes of finagling funds from the Tsar’s rich relatives who managed to escape to Paris.
However, it becomes apparent that Anya may well be the Princess Anastasia, and she is determined to find a way to get to Paris and reunite with what is left of her family — while a Soviet soldier ruthlessly pursues her.
The book for “Anastasia” was written by the late Terrence McNally (“Master Class,” “Ragtime”) with a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynne Ahrens, who wrote the music for the film.