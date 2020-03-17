The Tulsa premiere of the Broadway musical "Anastasia," and Tulsa Opera's premiere of a new production of artistic director Tobias Picker's "Emmeline," have been postponed.
Both organizations said the decision to postpone was due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.
Celebrity Attractions, which is presented "Anastasia," is working to rebook the musical at a later date, and said tickets for the original April 7-12 production would be honored.
For more information: celebrityattractions.com.
Tulsa Opera
Tulsa Opera will reschedule its production of "Emmeline," which was to be performed May 1-3, for some time during the 2020-2021 season. Exact dates will be announced at a later time.
Ticketholders may retain their tickets for the rescheduled performances, or exchange them either for tickets to one of the scheduled productions for the 2020-2021, have the ticket value applied to a season subscription, or request a refund.
They may also donate the ticket value to Tulsa Opera’s annual fund. Such donations are tax deductible and ensure the financial strength of Tulsa Opera. Donors will receive four free vouchers to select Tulsa Opera productions in the coming year and are encouraged to share these vouchers with friends and neighbors.
For more information, call 918-582-3133. tulsaopera.com.
Tulsa Town Hall
The April 16-17 appearance by businessman Steve Forbes at Tulsa Town Hall has been postponed. The organization is working to find another date for Forbes to speak.
Broken Arrow Community Playhouse
The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse will be postponed its performance of "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank," originally scheduled for March 20-29.
The new performance dates will now be May 15-17 and 22-24, 2020. The company is also shifting its auditions for "Plan 9 from Outer Space" to May 31-June 1.
Those with tickets to "And Then They Came for Me" will be contacted by phone or email about exchanges or refunds.