Internationally acclaimed singer Andrea Bocelli will perform a live concert Easter Sunday at the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy.
The concert, titled “Music for Hope,” will be aired live on Bocelli’s YouTube channel beginning at noon (Central Daylight Time) Sunday, April 12.
Bocelli will be performing in the empty cathedral, accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs.
The program will feature a specially selected group of songs arranged for voice and pipe organ, including the well-loved “Ave Maria” setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s “Sancta Maria.”
“On the day on which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.
Italy has been one of the countries most devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, said, “This year, Easter will be very different for all of us. The joyous serenity that usually comes with this day has been greatly troubled by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days – a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world.”
“I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” Bocelli said. “Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.”
The Andrea Bocelli Foundation has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. To donate to this effort: gofundme.com/f/wk67wc-abfxcamerino or by email to development@andreabocellifoundation.org.