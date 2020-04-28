One of Living Arts of Tulsa’s signature projects has been its annual art car show, featuring highly modified vehicles that are as much works of often surreal art as they are means of transportation.
This year, with self-quarantine measures likely to remain in force for several more weeks, Living Arts of Tulsa is in collaboration with Philbrook Museum of Art to host an ArtCar Porch Parade.
Art cars will drive along designated parade routes over the weekend to provide viewers with an entertaining and artful spectacle while maintaining a safe social distance.
Here are the routes and times for the ArtCar Porch Parades:
6 p.m. Friday, May 1
Starting point: Living Arts parking lot, 307 E. Reconciliation Way
Head east on Reconciliation Way to Denver Avenue, take right, right on Tecumseh, right on Cheyenne, right on Golden, left on Denver, right on Edison, left on Waco, left on Easton Place, right on Quanah, left on Archer, left on Detroit, end at Living Arts.
2 p.m. Saturday, May 2
Starting point: Utica Square, 21st Street and Utica Avenue, south on Utica to 41st, take right, cross Peoria Avenue, left on Madison, right on 48th Street, left on Detroit, right on 49th Street, right on Riverside, rake Riverside to Galveston, take right, right on 13th, right on Elwood, left on 15th Street, right on Peoria, left on 16th, right on Utica, return to Utica Square.
2 p.m. Sunday, May 3
Starting point: 21st Street and Yale Avenue (former Sears lot), head south on Yale, left on 26th Street, right on Joplin, right on 27th Street, left on Yale, right on 36th Street, right on Peoria, left on East 34th Street, right on Cincinnati, left on 21st, end at Veterans Park.