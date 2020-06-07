From the front window of his new gallery in west Tulsa, artist Josh Stout points to the building on the other side of the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and West 40th Place.
“That’s the Red Fork Art Gallery,” Stout said. “I took my very first painting lesson there, about 10 years ago. So this is a little like coming full circle.”
From that first lesson, Stout has built up an impressive career as an artist, earning national attention for his boldly colored paintings, many of which draw from Native American themes.
In addition to being featured at such local events as Tulsa International Mayfest and the NatureWorks Wildlife Art Show & Sale, Stout’s work is also on display at Tulsa International Airport.
He also created the label images for Red Fork Distillery, the first legal distiller to open in the Tulsa area since the end of Prohibition.
“I do a whole lot of traveling throughout the year, and one of the questions I get asked a lot is where people can go to see my work,” Stout said. “My wife and I thought maybe we should find some place where we could have a little gallery somewhere.”
Stout said he considered relocating to either Santa Fe or Taos, New Mexico, because those cities are known as meccas for lovers of American art.
Another possible location was the Tulsa Arts District, Stout said. But then he and his wife became interested in becoming a part of the ongoing renaissance of Route 66.
“We attended some public meetings that the Route 66 Main Street people held for the community, and we really got interested in this area,” Stout said. “Then, this property came up for sale, and we saw it had all kinds of possibilities.”
The building had been a cleaners since about the 1950s, and when Stout began to clear away the sheet rock that covered the walls, he discovered the building’s once-hidden character, with walls of different sized red brick and bare wood ceiling joists.
“Apparently, the original building was this 1,000-square-foot space where we have the gallery now,” Stout said. “Over the years, it was added on to, so there’s something like five different buildings make up this whole property.”
Stout said he plans to create a living quarters for his family out of the building’s second floor and expand the lower floor into a larger gallery and work space.
He also installed a neon sign on the building’s front in a nod to Route 66’s history of eye-catching neon signs to encourage travelers to stop and see what might be seen.
“It was also kind of a statement that we are wanting to be part of the community, both the Red Fork community and the Route 66 community,” Stout said.
Stout held a soft opening for the space Saturday, adding that the official opening will be in September. The gallery will be open by appointment only through the summer.
While Stout said the plans for establishing a gallery had been in the works for some time, starting a new business in the midst of a crisis such as the COVID-19 outbreak was “the perfect time.”
“All the shows that I had scheduled for this year have been canceled, as well as some that were for the early months of 2021,” he said. “That’s my livelihood. But not having to be on the road gives me the time to devote to getting this place set up the way we want it. We’ve got a lot of big plans in the works.”
For more information, or to request an appointment to visit the gallery, visit joshstoutart.com.
