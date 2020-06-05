Tulsa artist Josh Stout will hold a soft opening for his eponymous gallery, 2609 W. 40th Place, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
The new gallery features Stout’s vibrant paintings of Native American and wildlife subjects, along with some of his bronze sculptures.
Stout’s work has been featured at such local events as Mayfest and the NatureWorks Wildlife Show and Sale, as well as being on display at Tulsa International Airport.
Stout also designed the labels used by Redfork Distillery for its products.
One distinctive element of his work is that Stout paints exclusively with palette knives, rather than brushes.
For more information, visit joshstoutart.com.