Artists and performers based in, or with ties to, Tulsa and Oklahoma make up the majority of the creators selected to take part in the Greenwood Art Project.
The Greenwood Art Project is a public art initiative funded by a $1 million Public Art Challenge grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Artists will, over the course of the year leading up to 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, create temporary art installations that will focus on themes of Greenwood’s history and legacy.
When the call for artists was announced in August 2019, lead artist Rick Lowe, a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant, said at the time, “I think it’s important that Tulsa and Oklahoma artists have the opportunity to give voice to this project first....We need to focus on the local voices, the authentic voices."
Several current and incoming members of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship are among the 34 artists chosen for the project, including Crystal Z Campbell, Candace G. Wiley, Phetote Mshairi, Sarah Ahmad and Jessica Harvey.
Others selected include a collaborative team made up of people from the Met Cares Foundation/Greenwood Leadership Academy Staff (Erica Hicks, Sterling Matthews, Kristi Williams, Greg Robinson, Raynell Joseph) with Vernon AME Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Disrupt, Alexander Tamahn, and Chief Amus.
Performance ensembles Theatre North and Tulsa Modern Movement will be part of the project, along with Eaton Media Services; Mikeal Vaughn and the Urban Coders Guild Inc.; Dr. Tiffany Crutcher and Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition; and the African Ancestral Society.
Other Oklahoma artist chosen for the project include
Ray Pearcey, Deborah J. Hunter, Underground Tree Studios, Yielbonzie Johnson, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Alexander Tamahn, Charles Cissel, Ebony Iman Dallas, and Jamario Beard.
Lowe, who serves as lead artist with Peruvian artist William Cordova, said in August that he hoped to have as many as 20 to 30 different installations, performances and other public art works making up the Greenwood Art Project.
“We’re looking for creativity from unexpected places,” Lowe told the Tulsa World. “People think of public art and think it has to be a mural, or it has to be a sculpture. But that’s not the case.
"There may be people with real, authentic stories that need to get out, but they may not have the ability to tell those stories well,” Lowe said. “We can pair them up with someone who has the talent to tell stories, but may not have that direct connection. We’re not excluding any ideas.”
For more information: greenwoodartproject.com.
