Internationally acclaimed designer Zang Toi, who has dressed some of the world's most glamorous women, will be in Tulsa for a champagne reception, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Saks Fifth Avenue, 1780 Utica Square.
The event is sponsored by Arts Alliance Tulsa, in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue Tulsa.
During the reception, Zang will offer a sampling of his work that will be part of the Arts Alliance Tulsa's "Wine, Women and Shoes" gala, set for Nov. 22, which benefits AAT members. Zang will be presenting the mid-west premiere of his 2020 Spring Collection as part of "Wine, Women and Shoes."
Zang, a native of Malaysia, moved to New York City at age 20, where he graduated from the Parsons School of Design and soon opened his atelier. U.S Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour featured Zang in the magazine’s March 1990 issue.
Since that time, Zang’s work has been featured in major publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, and Financial Times, and his list of clients include Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett, Kirstie Alley, Patti LaBelle, Gong Li, Eva Longoria, Fergie (Black Eyed Peas) and Heather Graham.
“Art exposes people to things that they do not normally see or think about, and brings inspiration to those that interact with it," Zang said in a statement. "All of which are vital for a successful community. Tulsa is a special city that is able to combine the feel of a big city with the friendliness and charm of a small town. Many cities try to achieve that feeling, few actually do.”
Arts Alliance Tulsa is part of a national network of similarly-organized United Arts Fund’s (UAF’s) that function to receive funds from individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations and, after considerable independent review and due diligence, distribute to local arts institutions and provide support to the cultural community.
For more information: artstulsa.org.