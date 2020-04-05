Arts Alliance Tulsa had planned a year full of activities to celebrate its fifth anniversary as the city’s united arts fund.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the 43 arts organizations Arts Alliance Tulsa helps support to postpone performances and shutter operations, changed all that.

“We knew we had to revamp everything, to come up with a way to help our member organizations get through this,” said Todd Cunningham, executive director of Arts Alliance Tulsa. “We knew we had to change the way we operate in order to help make sure our city’s arts organizations survive.”

The Play your pART Relief Fund has been established to enable arts and cultural organizations to maintain essential functions and retain core staff throughout the current public health crisis so that they are positioned to reopen when possible.

“This is not just about the immediate crisis,” Cunningham said. “All these organizations have had to cancel everything that brings in revenue, from performances to fundraisers.

“So it is incumbent on us to make sure these groups’ basic needs are met, so they can stay open, pay their employees and make sure that the arts in Tulsa will be there whenever we emerge from this current crisis,” he said.

“Because we’re going to want these institutions that are integral to our community to survive,” Cunningham said. “I think that one thing that has come out of this experience is a new appreciation of the arts because people who are having to self-quarantine are turning more and more to the arts to help them get through this.”

The purpose of a united arts fund is to raise the funds for, and then distribute, grants that provide ongoing operating support to local arts institutions. It is a way for people to support multiple local arts companies with a single donation, similarly to the way the United Way operates with social service organizations.

Arts Alliance Tulsa helps to support 43 area arts groups that range from such cornerstone entities as Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Philbrook Museum of Art, to such diverse groups as Clark Youth Theatre, Zephyrus Arts Institute, 108 Contemporary and Chamber Music Tulsa.

Arts Alliance Tulsa conducted surveys of its member groups in early March to determine what their needs might be if the shutdown were to extend through the end of May.

“We wanted to know where they were at that time, what effect this situation might have on them and where did they think they would be by Memorial Day if nothing changed,” Cunningham said.

Grants from the Play Your pART fund will be made as emergency relief payments. Award amounts will vary based on scope of programs, emerging needs and total resources available. Additional rounds of grants will be made depending on resource availability.

Traditionally, Arts Alliance’s unrestricted grants are distributed at year’s end.

“We’ve changed that, so that we can allocate funds to these groups as they need it,” Cunningham said. “We are offering people an opportunity with one donation to help 43 organizations that help create some 8,000 jobs in Tulsa.”

To donate to the Play Your pART Relief Fund, and for more information about Arts Alliance Tulsa: artstulsa.org.

FEATURED VIDEO

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags