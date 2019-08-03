Through 9/15, ‘Bob Dylan: Face Value and Beyond’
The first major exhibit drawn from the Bob Dylan Archives is centered around 12 pastel portraits by the Nobel Prize winner, as well as a variety of memorabilia, ranging from hand-written lyrics to clothing.
WHERE: Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
FOR MORE: gilcrease.org
Through 10/6, ‘Wondrous Worlds: Art and Islam Through Time and Place’
This exhibition will surprise viewers with dazzling works that span over 1,400 years of art in media, ranging from carpets and dress to jewelry, ceramics, glass, metal, paintings, prints, calligraphy and photographs.
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
FOR MORE: philbrook.org
Through 11/10, ‘OK: Jason Lee Photographs’ and ‘Larry Clark: Tulsa’
These two shows present two different views of Tulsa and Oklahoma — Clark’s dark, violent, ultimately heartbreaking portfolio of true “Outsiders” in the 1960s and ’70s and Lee’s disquietingly serene vistas of Oklahoma’s cities, lands and towns, and the traces man has left behind.
WHERE: Philbrook Downtown, 116 E. M.B. Brady St.
FOR MORE: philbrook.org
8/9-9/1, ‘Mamma Mia!’
Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
8/10, The Wiggles
The popular Australian group of entertainers for youngsters, who have been called “life affirming,” makes its first major tour in years, featuring the core group of Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, along with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
8/20-9/8, ‘Hamilton’
The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
8/22-25, ‘Heller Shorts: Now and Ten’
The 10th anniversary of this celebration of original short plays will feature new works, along with some of the favorite pieces from the preceding 10 years.
WHERE: Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave.
FOR MORE: hellertheatreco.com
8/23-25, ‘TBII: On Your Radar’
Three up-and-coming choreographers will create new works to be performed by Tulsa Ballet’s second company, TBII.
WHERE: Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education, 1212 E. 45th Place
9/5-8, ‘She Like Girls’
World Stage Theatre presents this coming-of-age drama about two young girls in a staunchly conservative town who discover their love for each other.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
9/6, Symphony in the Park
The Tulsa Symphony will officially open its performance season with this free outdoor concert that will conclude with a fireworks display.
WHERE: Guthrie Green, 101 E. M.B. Brady St.
FOR MORE: tulsasymphony.org
9/13-22, ‘Picasso at the Lapine Agile’
Steve Martin’s play imagines a chance meeting between the artist Pablo Picasso and the physicist Albert Einstein shortly before each man would startle the world with two works — Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” and Einstein’s special theory of relativity. And Elvis, it seems, has not left the building.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: theatretulsa.org
9/12-22, ‘Creations in Studio K’
Tulsa Ballet’s annual showcase of world premiere ballets will feature new works by the company’s resident choreographer, Ma Cong, and talented newcomer Garrett Smith, as well as the long-awaited return of Val Caniparoli’s “Prawn Watching.”
WHERE: Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place
9/14, Gala concert with Rachel Barton Pine
One of the country’s leading violinists, Rachel Barton Pine will join the Tulsa Symphony for a gala event, performing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, as conductor Daniel Hege leads the orchestra in Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsasymphony.org
9/20-21, ‘Project Alice’
Portico Dance Theatre first created this unique fantasia on the famous stories by Lewis Carroll in 2009, combining contemporary dance, ballet, hip-hop and aerial work.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
9/22, American Brass Quintet
Chamber Music Tulsa begins its 66th season with a fanfare — quite literally, as this ensemble will open its concert with Jennifer Higdon’s “Fanfare,” the start of a program that will include music from the Renaissance to the present day.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: chambermusictulsa.org
9/24-29, ‘Les Miserables’
One of the most beloved musicals of all time returns to Tulsa in a new production that tells the classic story of Jean Valjean, a convict struggling to live a decent life during the turmoil of political uprisings, while being relentlessly pursued by an obsessed lawman.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
9/27, ‘Peter and the Wolf’
Tulsa Ballet’s original children’s ballet “Peter and the Wolf,” with choreography by Ma Cong and a libretto by Dana McGeehan, will open the company’s children’s series, with special matinee performances of this family-friendly ballet.
WHERE: Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place