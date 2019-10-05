Through 10/13, ‘War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast’
This show deals with Orson Welles’ infamous 1938 broadcast and the panic that ensued when some took this story of a Martian invasion to be true.
WHERE: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: bacptheatre.com
Through 11/10, ‘OK: Jason Lee Photographs’ and ‘Larry Clark: Tulsa’
These two shows present two different views of Tulsa and Oklahoma — Clark’s dark, violent, ultimately heartbreaking portfolio of true “Outsiders” in the 1960s and ’70s and Lee’s disquietingly serene vistas of Oklahoma’s cities, lands and towns, and the traces man has left behind.
WHERE: Philbrook Downtown, 116 E. M.B. Brady St.
FOR MORE: philbrook.org
Through 1/5, ‘Dorothea Lange’s America’
Dorothea Lange is famous for a single image — “Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California,” which put a very human face on the Great Depression. This show features 30 of Lange’s photographs, with images by other photographers working during those troubled times.
WHERE: Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
FOR MORE: gilcrease.org
10/5, ‘Debussy’s Images’
The Tulsa Symphony presents Debussy’s last orchestral work, along with Mozart’s Serenade No. 9 in D Major, the “Posthorn,” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsasymphony.org
10/5, Rioult Dance New York
One of the most popular ensembles presented by Choregus Productions, this modern dance troupe led by choreographer Pascal Rioult returns to present new works.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: choregus.org
10/6, ‘An Evening with Branford Marsalis’
Jazz legend Branford Marsalis, whose career has ranged from “The Tonight Show” to collaborating with Sting, brings his signature quartet to Tulsa in a concert that celebrates the past and present of jazz.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
10/9-13, ‘Cats’
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical setting of T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” returns in a new production, featuring choreography by “Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
10/11-20, ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
A lonely fellow’s obsession for a forgotten 1920s musical comes to vivid, surprising life in Theatre Tulsa’s production of this Tony Award-winning musical.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: theatretulsa.org
10/11-13, Lysander Piano Trio
The Lysander Piano Trio has become a regular favorite of Chamber Music Tulsa audiences, performing here in 2014 and 2016. They will perform music by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Liszt and Higdon.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: chambermusictulsa.org
10/18-19, ‘The Golden Age of Greenwood’
Ernie Fields Jr., son of the legendary Tulsa band leader, will lead a show that re-creates the sound of Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood from the 1930s to the 1950s.
WHERE: VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
FOR MORE: signaturesymphony.org
10/18-26, ‘What the Butler Saw’
Joe Orton’s farce chronicles the usual madcap dashes of people in and out of doors, from behind screens and all other sort of embarrassing situations as a doctor attempts to seduce and hire a new secretary.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: americantheatrecompany.org
10/23, 25, ‘Carmen’
Tulsa Opera opens its season with Georges Bizet’s masterwork, with Sarah Mesko in the title role of the seductive cigarette girl whose passion for life and love leads to her tragic end.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsaopera.com
10/26, ‘Choral Colors of the Continents’
The newly renamed Tulsa Chorale presents chorale North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.
WHERE: Cascia Hall PAC, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsachorus.org
10/31-11/3, ‘Giselle’
One of the true icons of classical ballet, “Giselle” has been called “The ‘Hamlet’ of ballet,” as it is one of the most challenging female roles in the repertoire. Tulsa Ballet offers this ghostly romance just in time for Halloween.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsaballet.org
11/2, Mozart’s Prague Symphony
Alejandro Gómez Guillén will be the guest conductor, as well as the soloist, for the Signature Symphony’s performance of the Haydn Violin Concerto in C Major, part of a concert that will include Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in C featuring the Signature Chorale, and the titular Mozart Symphony No. 38.
WHERE: VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
FOR MORE: signaturesymphony.org
11/5, ‘Bandstand’
Celebrity Attractions presents this Tony Award-winning musical about soldiers returning from World War II as they try to find their way in a peacetime world.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
11/7-17, ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’
World Stage Theater Company presented this comedy of women recounting memories of romance and wardrobes.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
11/8-11, The Harlem Quartet
This chamber ensemble will be presenting classical, Latin and jazz.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: chambermusictulsa.org
11/10-2/16, ‘Shadow of Time: Anila Quayyum Agha’
Agha uses simple elements — light, shadow, space and pattern — to create communal experiences of beauty and wonder. This exhibition brings together recent sculptural works and drawings, featuring a large-scale installation that fills the gallery and envelops the viewer in illuminated patterns.
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
FOR MORE: philbrook.org
11/10, Annie Moses Band
Vocalist Annie Moses leads her acclaimed classical crossover band in a concert that will showcase the music of America, from Aaron Copland to Johnny Cash.
WHERE: Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St.
FOR MORE: brokenarrowpac.com
11/16, Mozart Piano Concerto
Robin Sutherland, considered one of the finest interpreters of Mozart’s music today, will join the Tulsa Symphony to perform the Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor. Popular guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann will lead the orchestra.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsasymphony.org
11/30, Grady Nichols Christmas
Saxophonist Nichols gets into the spirit of Christmas early with this concert benefiting ALS Patient Services Outreach.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third ST.