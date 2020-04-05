Erica Parker_12_Rip

Signature Symphony cellist Erica Parker is planning a series of online performances of music by Tulsa composers. Tulsa World File

 Rip Stell for the Tulsa World

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is populating its Facebook page with examples of the ways “Music Unites Us All,” as members of the orchestra, as well as the Tulsa Youth Symphony, share their personal renditions of “America, the Beautiful.”

Performers so far have included violinist Lisa Villarreal and bassist Jesus Villarreal, bassoonist Richard Bobo, French hornist Josh East and concertmaster Rossitza Jekova-Goza. Musicians are encouraged to share their versions of “America, the Beautiful” on the orchestra’s Facebook page with #MusicUnitesUsAll.

The orchestra has also begun a series of “Musician Moments,” with TSO board member Ken Busby conducting online informal interviews with musicians.

facebook.com/TulsaSymphony

Tulsa music

Erica D. Parker, a cellist with the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, as well as the orchestra’s director of education and outreach, on Wednesday inaugurated a series of online performances of original music by Tulsa composers, which she is posting weekly on her Facebook page.

The first installment was “Afloat” by Austin Lindsey, who writes of the piece: “This piece was inspired out of the beginning of the first movement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. It is the deep cello notes in their darker, minor mood that convey the feelings of raw and intense emotion. “Afloat” was written while going through some tough life experiences. … Be encouraged that you are not alone in your difficult season. And in the middle of that difficult season, keep choosing to stay afloat. And then encourage someone next to you to stay afloat.”

facebook.com/erica.d.parker.5

Sherwin Miller Museum

The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art has created a number of virtual gallery tours of its current exhibitions posted on its website.

These include the 14th annual Purim Mask Invitational, featuring works created by students from Tulsa Public Schools; “Sacal: A Universal Mexican: Sculptures by José Sacal;” “Going Home, Jewish Romania in the Early 21st Century,” a collection of photographs an cultural artifacts by Louis and Ronnie Davidson; and “Arthur Szyk: Illuminations,” a selection of lithographs from his “Visual History of Nations” series.

Jewishmuseumtulsa.org

Liggett Studio

Liggett Studio has put all the images from its current exhibit, “Fireflies: A Crone’s Tale II,” on its website, where patrons can peruse and purchase works by local artists.

The show, curated by Melanie Fry, features works by women artists older than 55. As Fry states in her curator’s statement, “We all have stories to tell, and after many seasons as mothers, artists, sisters, daughters, aunts, and grandmothers, our stories begin to intertwine with each other on many levels. The work represented in this exhibit shows where these artists are in this moment artistically, spiritually, socially, and personally.”

Liggettstudio.com

McKeon Center for Creativity

The McKeon Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College is putting out a call for artists for an online exhibit that will be comprised entirely of new work created in the next 30 days that reflects and responds to the current pandemic. Works in all media will be considered.

Each artist selected for the exhibition will be paid a $100 honorarium.

For more information: 918-595-7339 or email cindy.armstrong@tulsacc.edu

