The August installment at the Black Wall Street Gallery, a subsidiary of Black Wall Street Arts, opened Friday, Aug. 2, and features Tulsa artists Melody Allen and Julianne Clark.
It is the 11th installment in the Conciliation Series at the gallery, 101 N. Greenwood Ave. The mission of Black Wall Street Arts is to create platforms, grant access and bridge the racial gap in Tulsa.
The Conciliation Series will conclude in September with an installment featuring many of the artists who showed their work at the gallery in the past year.
The Conciliation Series will be followed by The Healing Series, featuring artists from Oklahoma and neighboring states. The Healing Series will open Oct. 4.
Artistic Director Dr. Ricco Wright said “conciliation” suggests mediating between parties at odds with each other. It also allows space for acknowledgment, apology and reparation.
“The Conciliation Series seeks to generate positive relations between, primarily, Tulsa’s black and white communities. Our shared history evidences the imperative of working collaboratively toward amicable, productive and sustainable engagement,” he said.
This 12-month series will pair black and white artists of various media to build personal and group relationships that cultivate meaningful, lasting bonds.