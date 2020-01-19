Blue Man Group has been creating visual and sonic mirth and mayhem for nearly 40 years, as the trio of black-clad, blue-skinned and resolutely silent performers find all sorts of inventive ways to create comedy and noise using the most mundane of objects.
What began as street theater in New York City in the late 1980s has grown into a worldwide phenomenon that has performed in 20 countries and has been seen by more than 35 million people.
The group’s newest production comes to Tulsa for three shows, presented by Celebrity Attractions.
The new show, directed by noted stage director Jenny Koons, will feature the group’s signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy, complete with surprising instances of audience interaction.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 20-22, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $25-$74. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Signature Symphony
Dmitri Shostakovich was basking in the success of his opera “Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District” when the Soviet Union’s tyrannical leader Josef Stalin decided to take in a performance of the show that had the nation buzzing.
Stalin, however, was not amused, and almost instantly, Shotakovich went from being thought of as a musical genius to a social and political pariah whose inventive music was viewed as a threat against the nation.
Shostakovich knew he had to write something that would appease the authorities, while endeavoring to maintain his integrity as an artist. The result was his Symphony No. 5, which will be the subject of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College’s “Connecting the Dots” concert.
In the first part of the evening, music director Andrés Franco will guide the audience through the history and structure of the symphony, with the orchestra performing excerpts from the score. The second half will be a performance of the full symphony.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $20-$56. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org
‘The Color Purple’
Award-winning musical “The Color Purple,” based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, comes to the Broken Arrow PAC for one show only Tuesday, Jan. 21.
This touring production is based on the 2013 revival of the musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, which debuted at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to Broadway in November 2015.
“The Color Purple” went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical; two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical; the 2017 Grammy Award for best musical theater album and a Daytime Emmy.
It is the story of a young woman named Celie, who suffers extreme physical, mental and sexual abuse from the men in her life, but through the examples and support of other women, manages to assert her independence and take control of her life.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Tickets: $30-$70. 918-259-5778, or online at brokenarrowpac.com
Mo Rocca
Writer and TV personality Mo Rocca brings his quirky humor and serious storytelling skills to recounting “lives worth reliving” in his podcast “Mobituaries,” which also became a book of the same name.
Rocca recounts the lives of people famous and infamous, from Audrey Hepburn and Lawrence Welk to Beau Brummell and Billy Carter, as well as sharing thoughts about the passing of such things as trees, debunked “science” and station wagons.
Rocca will be in Tulsa for a special event sponsored by Magic City Books. He will share stories and a book signing will follow. Tickets to the event include one copy of “Mobituaries.”
Book event: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Congregation B’Nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave.
Tickets: $30. magiccitybooks.com
‘The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself’
Heller Theatre Company has begun a new program to develop original theater in Tulsa called Heller Launchpad, and its first production, “The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself” by John Fisher, is being presented in conjunction with Midwestern Theater Troupe.
It begins with a Tinder date between a young man who rose to quasi-fame playing video games on YouTube and a young woman whose interest in gaming is tempered by the industry’s sexist attitudes. Both of them harbor secrets and, before the night ends, blood will spill.
The play blends traditional horror elements with the horrors of online dating and toxic masculinity in a reflection on nostalgia, misogyny and fame in a post-GamerGate world.
“The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself” is produced by Nick Lutke, Thomas Hunt and Luke Thompson under their “Write That Down Productions” label, with assistance from Heller Theatre Company and Midwestern Theater Troupe. The cast includes Hunt, Kara Bellavia, John Cruncleton III and Ben Despain, with Lutke directing.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Nightingale Theater, 1416 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $12, at the door or at hellertheatreco.com
‘The Music Man’
Theatre Tulsa’s production of “The Music Man” is, in the words of the Tulsa World’s review, “an old-fashioned musical done in an old-fashioned way,” and that it achieves its primary goal of “sending the crowd home with a smile on its collective face and several tunes rattling around its collective head.”
Meredith Willson’s tale of a con man trying to fleece an Iowa town with a musical scam stars Mark Frie as Harold Hill, Margaret Stall as Marian and the cast of Theatre Tulsa’s long-running “Forever Plaid” reunited as the town’s barbershop quartet.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Jan. 26; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
FEATURED VIDEO