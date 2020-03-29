Tulsa artists and arts organizations are finding creative ways to connect with audiences and share some of the solace that can be found only through music, art and literature.
ahha Tulsa series
Ahha Tulsa has started two public engagement series — “Creativity Isn’t Cancelled” and “Social Distance Studio” — which are accessible on the organization’s website.
Lauren Teague Collins, ahha Tulsa’s director of communications, said the two projects are ways to “offer services for both artists and the public that we’re unable to because of the current situation.”
“Creativity Isn’t Cancelled” is a series of video interviews with area artists designed to give a “slice-of-life look into how artists are going about making art and how they are trying to stay sane while in self-quarantine,” Collins said.
Collins said the plan is to post new content to the organization’s website at ahhatulsa.org/creativity-isnt-canceled every Tuesday and Thursday.
The “Social Distance Studio” is a series of art projects and challenges focused on things people can do with common household items.
“It can be intimidating doing art at home with children, so we didn’t want any of the projects we chose to require any particular artistic skill or talent,” said Aleks Weaver Kitchens, school and community programs manager at ahha Tulsa who developed the curriculum with Jessica Walker, exhibitions and public programs coordinator.
“The project instructions provide just enough structure to make people feel comfortable doing art at home, but there is a lot of room for experimentation and individualization. The goal isn’t to produce a gorgeous piece of artwork (but) to play with new materials and new ideas to dig into the creative process,” Kitchens said.
New projects and challenges are scheduled to be posted to the ahha Tulsa website Wednesdays and Saturdays at ahhatulsa.org/social-distance-studio.
Tulsa Artist Fellowship’s ‘Social Studios’
The Tulsa Artist Fellowship has begun “Social Studios,” a public engagement series where Tulsa Artist Fellows welcome virtual visitors into their studios to share what they are working on, thinking about and things to which they are looking forward.
The first episode features young-adult author Juliana Goodman, who discusses her work in progress and gives a tour around her workspace. This and subsequent episodes will be available at vimeo.com/tulsaartistfellowship.
Music at Midday
The Music at Midday series at St. John Episcopal Church will be shown on the church’s Facebook page, presenting recitals at noon each Wednesday. The church’s minister of music, Joseph Arndt, will perform music by Cesar Franck at this week’s concert at noon Wednesday, April 1, at facebook.com/sjtulsa
QuaranCabaret
Local actor Thomas Farnan-Williams, last seen in Tulsa Project Theatre’s “Godspell” and perhaps best known for his starring role in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” will begin live-streaming a weekly series of cabaret shows on his Facebook page, facebook.com/thomas.williams.562
“I’m calling it QuaranCabaret because honestly I couldn’t think of anything else,” Farnan-Williams said. “They’re going to be short, 15- to 20-minute shows built around a weekly theme.”
Farnan-Williams said he plans to have the pilot episode available this weekend, with new shows appearing at 2 p.m. Thursdays. The theme of the first show is, appropriately enough in these days of social distancing, “Loneliness,” and will feature songs from “Floyd Collins,” “Street Scene,” “Songs For a New World” and “Next to Normal.”
Monologues
Tulsa actor Sidney Flack, who has been part of the TATE award-winning productions of “Amadeus,” “Clybourne Park” and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” is posting weekly monologues on his Facebook page, facebook.com/TheSidneyFlack.
Available videos include two different approaches to Shakespeare’s Sonnet 47 and a monologue from the film “Hunger,” about the Irish hunger strikers in 1981. New videos are scheduled to be posted each Wednesday.
Featured video