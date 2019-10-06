Love it or loathe it, there is no denying that “Cats,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” is one of the most influential musicals of all time.
Celebrity Attractions brings the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the show’s best-known song, “Memory.”
Look for an interview with Fuller and more about the new production the Oct. 9 Weekend section.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 9-10; 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $25-$85. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
BRANFORD MARSALIS
One of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music, saxophonist Branford Marsalis returns to Tulsa for a special concert with the Branford Marsalis Quartet.
Marsalis, an NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee is equally at home performing concertos with symphony orchestras and sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet.
The group’s most recent album, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” has been described as its most emotionally wide-ranging and melody-driven collection. As one critic said of the group, the quartet’s performances are “casually confident, professional, cerebral, and supercharged with energy.”
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $35-$55. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
THEATRE TULSA
The man in the chair has something he wants you to know. It’s about the original cast recording of what he calls his favorite musical comedy of all time – a 1920s-era trifle titled “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
As he plays the record and begins to recount the story of the show, the man’s modest apartment begins to transform, as “The Drowsy Chaperone” comes to life – complete with mistaken identities, dream sequences, spit takes, an unflappable English butler, an absent-minded dowager, a Broadway impresario and his Follies production, comic gangsters, a harried best man, and the titular chaperone.
Theatre Tulsa is presenting this Tony Award-winning musical by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison as the next show in its 97th annual season.
Travis Guillory directs a cast headed by Mike Pryor and featuring Claire Schroepfer, Nicholas Winterrowd, Tasha McCabe, Austin Reid, Liz Masters, Pat Hobbs, Weston Vrooman, Tabitha Littlefield, Jack Maricle, Cody McCoy, Kolby Cardwel, Kia Hightower, Scott Taylor, Marissa Hess, Jessica Miller, Laura Reeder, and Catherine Simmons.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 18; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
LYSANDER PIANO TRIO
In its 10-year history, the Lysander Piano Trio has become a regular visitor to Tulsa – its concerts as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s 66th annual season is the third time the trio has performed here.
A winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the trio has developed a reputation for innovative programming of master works from the canon alongside newer works and hidden gems of the repertoire.
Its programs for the two concerts it will present during its stay in Tulsa reflect that philosophy. It will present an evening of music by Claude Debussy, Franz Liszt, along with a piece by the contemporary Israeli composer Gilad Cohen titled “Around the Cauldron” on Friday night, while its Sunday afternoon concert will pair trios by Beethoven and Brahms with contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon and Jakob Ciupinski, whose “The Black Mirror” was commissioned for the Lysander Trio.
The Friday concert will include wine and hors d’oeuvres prior to the performance, while the Sunday concert will be preceded by a lecture on the music to be performed.
Performances: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St.; 2:15 p.m. lecture, 3 p.m. concert Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $35 Friday, $25 advance, $35 at the door Sunday. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
SHANE KOYCZAN
Spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan, whose work has been featured in TED Talks and the public radio series “Snap Judgement,” will perform at a special event sponsored by OK, So Tulsa.
Koyczan is known for his award-winning spoken word performances, as well as his contribution to TED Talks, Snap Judgement, and his viral YouTube video “To This Day” has received millions of views.
Koyczan’s work, such as his video “To This Day” which became a YouTube sensation, explores social, political and personal territory with honesty, wit and a tender humanity that has won him the U.S. Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics.
Performance: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.
Tickets: $28. oksotulsa.com.
