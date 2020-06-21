Chamber Music Tulsa will present a special livestream concert by clarinetist Anthony McGill, whose unique performance of “America, the Beautiful” has become a viral sensation, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26.
The concert, which is being presented in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, University of Chicago Presents and radio station WFMT, can be accessed on Chamber Music Tulsa’s website, chambermusictulsa.org.
McGill is the principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic, the first African-American musician to hold a principal chair in that orchestra’s storied history.
McGill performed in Tulsa on March 6-8, with brother Demarre McGill on flute and pianist Michael McHale in the McGill/McHale Trio, as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s regular season.
On May 27, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, McGill posted to his Facebook page a video of him performing “America, the Beautiful,” shifting the song into a minor key and a deliberate, elegiac pace. At the end of the song, which McGill leaves unresolved, he sinks to his knees, his clarinet behind his back.
In the post accompanying the video, McGill writes: “Earlier this year, before the pandemic, I performed in Birmingham, Alabama, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The challenging history of those places speaks for itself, but in those two trips, I met some of the nicest people that you’ll ever meet in this country. I also pondered how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go in terms of treating everyone with respect and decency. We live alongside that reality all across America.”
McGill urged fellow musicians, and fellow Americans, “What the news this week and most weeks of my life demonstrates, however, is that Black lives didn’t matter in our glorified past, and still don’t matter that much today.
“So join me,” McGill wrote. “And this time let’s try and #TakeTwoKnees in the struggle for justice and decency. No guidelines. Your message, your voice, your mission, your focus. Just #TakeTwoKnees for what you believe in. Pass it along. Let’s try this again and put a spotlight on this evil.”
Gary Busey
Tulsa native Gary Busey, known for his Academy Award-nominated performance in “The Buddy Holly Story,” will be signing copies of his book, “Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth,” from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Harwelden, 2210 S. Main St.
The event is sponsored by The Church Studio.
“Buseyisms” is a free-wheeling memoir about the actor’s life and career, which has ranged from the Tulsa cult TV series “The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting” to hit films including “Lethal Weapon” and “Under Siege” to surviving a near-fatal motorcycle accident.
Interspersed among the stories are “Buseyisms,” the actor’s homiletic acronyms that touch on the lessons the actor has absorbed along the way, such as “Fun: Finally Understanding Nothing.”
Cost is $50, which includes a copy of the book. The afternoon will also feature beer and wine, appetizers and live music by pianist Spencer Sutton.
To purchase tickets: thechurchstudio.com.
‘100 Things’
Tulsa author Teri French will sign copies of her book, “100 Things to Do in Tulsa Before You Die,” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the 11th Hour Enigma Escape Room, 1325 E. Sixth St.
“100 Things to Do in Tulsa Before You Die” (Reedy Press, $16) is a collection of brief stories of Tulsa landmarks and curiosities, events and eateries, public places and out-of-the-way stops to give visitors a true sense of Tulsa’s uniqueness — and might open the eyes of longtime residents to things they had no idea were here.
Big-screen ‘Batman’
Philbrook Museum of Art’s summer film program, Films on the Lawn, will head north, as the museum will partner with the Admiral Twin Drive-In to present the 1989 blockbuster “Batman.”
The film will be shown Thursday, June 25, at the theater, 7355 E. Easton St.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for teens, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase and more information: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.
