The Wolves are a soccer team, a group of nine adolescent girls who ready themselves for each match of the season with the sort of focus and ferocity of young men preparing for war.
Yet, as they go about the exercises and drills that tone their muscles and hone their skills for the game to come, the young women talk about everything, from far-off genocide to school yard gossip in frank, often profane language that reveals their struggles to cope with the challenges of adolescent and adult lives.
Sarah DeLappe’s play “The Wolves” was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has been performed by top theater companies around the country.
Clark Youth Theatre will present the Oklahoma premiere of DeLappe’s play and will be one of the few productions to have an age-specific cast.
David Blakely, the show’s director, said he had seen other productions of “The Wolves” that had adult actors portraying the 16-year-old protagonists of the play who are identified only by the numbers on their jerseys.
“It was very well done,” Blakely said. “But there is a scene when the mother of one of the players appears and seeing this 40-something woman among all these 20- and 30-year-olds playing teenagers just didn’t look right.
“And for the actresses in our show, the language of the play is truly their language,” Blakely said. “There’s a lot of complicated, overlapping dialogue, but they picked it up immediately.”
“The Wolves” is part of Clark’s Conservatory Fall Theater Festival, which features more mature material performed by youth and adult actors.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, and Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29 at Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave.
Tickets: $10-$13. 918-746-5065, or online at clarkyouththeatre.com
‘Creations in Studio K’
Two world premieres and the revival of a ballet that announced the company’s new direction make up the 2019 edition of Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations in Studio K.”
Val Caniparoli’s “Prawn Watching” was one of the first ballets Marcello Angelini programmed after taking over as Tulsa Ballet’s artistic director in 1995. The ballet’s mix of classically based contemporary dance set to Michael Nyman’s driving music proved to be an immediate hit with Tulsa audiences.
It opens the evening that will include “Fading Figures” by Garrett Smith, who at 30 has swiftly become one of the most in-demand choreographers in the dance world, creating works for companies ranging from Houston Ballet to the Bolshoi Ballet; and “Escaping the Weight of Darkness,” a new work by Tulsa Ballet resident choreographer Ma Cong, set to a score by Ezio Bosso, and dealing with the search for hope in a troubling world.
Performances: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 19-20; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Tulsa Ballet, Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place
Tickets: $45-$75. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org
Third Thursday Cabaret
The Third Thursday Cabaret series at the Lynn Riggs Theatre will present “Headlines and Kicklines.”
The show was created by and stars Travis Guillory, best known as an on-air personality at KJRH Channel 2 who has appeared in such shows as “The Producers” for Theatre Tulsa and the recent production of “The Last Five Years,” produced by Claire Schroepfer.
“Headlines and Kicklines” is described as “an evening of laughter, music and witnessing a news man attempt to hit notes that probably should be left up to a trained singer,” as Guillory, along with fellow performers Claire Schroepfer, John Burns, Kara Staiger, Nicholas Cains and Margaret Stall, and accompanied by Christy Stalcup, performs “songs from roles he’s played, roles he’d like to play and roles they won’t let him play.”
Performance: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $10-$15. okeq.org
Featured video