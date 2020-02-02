Sean Chen, who won the Crystal Award (the equivalent of third place) in the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, makes his Tulsa debut as the guest for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s next Classics concert.
Chen, who also won the top prize at the American Pianist Awards the same year as the Cliburn competition, will be the soloist for Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16.
A native of Los Angeles, Chen’s interests in the sciences, as well as music, led to his being accepted to Harvard, MIT and the Juilliard School upon his graduation from high school. Chen would ultimately earn bachelor and master degrees from the Juilliard School. He is currently a Millsap Artist in Residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance.
He has performed throughout the United States and has released four recordings. The most recent is “KaleidosCoping,” a recording of works for flute, oboe and piano by Miguel de Águila, Alyssa Morris and Andrey Rubtsov. Chen was joined on this recording by oboist Celeste Johnson and Michael Gordon.
Nationally acclaimed conductor Leslie Dunner will lead the Tulsa Symphony in Michael Torke’s “Javelin” and the Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K. 543, by Mozart.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $15-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org
Daedalus Quartet
The Daedalus Quartet will be performing two contemporary works, along with a classic quartet by Beethoven, for its Chamber Music Tulsa concert on Sunday.
The quartet will pair the Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1, by Beethoven with “Dig the Say,” by Vijay Iyer, and the Quartet No. 3 by George Rochman.
In the course of its 20-year career, the Daedalus Quartet has developed a distinctive voice as champions of American music. In concerts, the quartet thoughtfully pairs new compositions with familiar works to create new understanding and appreciation of both.
Praised by The New Yorker as “a fresh and vital young participant in what is a golden age of American string quartets,” the Daedalus Quartet has impressed critics and listeners alike with the security, technical finish, interpretive unity and sheer gusto of its performances.
Performance: 2:15 p.m. pre-concert lecture, 3 p.m. performance Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Malpaso Dance Company
Formed in 2012, the Malpaso Dance Company has become one of the most sought after Cuban dance companies with a growing international profile through its commitment to working with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography.
An associate company of Joyce Theater Productions, Malpaso — together with The Joyce— has commissioned original works from a number of prominent North American choreographers, including Ron K. Brown, Trey McIntyre, Aszure Barton and Emmy Award-winning Sonya Tayeh, while also presenting the world premieres of works by company members Beatriz Garcia and Abel Rojo.
Malpaso Dance Company’s Tulsa performance, presented by Choregus Productions, will feature a mix of these works, such as Garcia’s “Being (Ser)” and Rojo’s “Carrying Floor,” along with Barton’s “Indomitable Waltz,” Tayeh’s “Face the Torrent” and Artistic Director Osnel Delgado’s “Ocaso.”
Performance: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $50. 918-688-6112, choregus.org
World Stage Theatre
Two people’s lives intersect in a refugee center in London: a young woman who recently escaped from the genocide taking place in her native Rwanda and a down-on-his-luck British writer whose job it is to help refugees get their stories down on paper.
So begins “I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda” by Sonja Linden, which will have its Tulsa premiere in a production by World Stage Theatre.
The company, which puts an emphasis on presenting works that deal with issues of social justice, multiculturalism and community, is devoting this season to works written by women in honor of the centennial of women in the United States being given the right to vote.
“I Have Before Me ...” will feature Tulsa actor John Burns as Simon, the failed novelist, and Los Angeles-based actress Mecca Marie as Juliette, the young Rwandan woman determined to make the world aware of the genocide that has claimed her entire family.
Linden’s play, inspired by true events, follows the developing of the pair’s funny and touching relationship, as it also tackles issues that face many refugees who live in the United Kingdom and around the world today.
Following the matinee performances will be talk-back sessions addressing issues and ideas raised by the play. The sessions will involve representatives of the YWCA Tulsa Immigrant and Refugee services program, facilitated by Natasha Aruliah, a Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion facilitator based in Vancouver, Canada.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Feb. 6-7; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
