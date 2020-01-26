The Daedalus Quartet returns to Tulsa for the first time in 13 years to present a weekend full of concerts under the auspices of Chamber Music Tulsa.
The ensemble’s Saturday, Feb. 1, performance, part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s Salon Series, is sold out, but tickets are still available for the other two performances, Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.
The Friday, Jan. 31, concert will be at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center and will feature the quartet performing Haydn’s Quartet in F Major, Op. 50, No. 5, “The Dream”; the Quartet for Queen Mab, by Missy Mazzoli, and the Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 34, by Erich Korngold, a composer best known for his scores to such classic movies as “Captain Blood,” “Anthony Adverse” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”
Wine and hors d’oeuvres, created by Amelia’s, will be available at the concert.
Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, the Daedalus Quartet will be performing the Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1, by Beethoven; “Dig the Say,” by Vijay Iyer; and the Quartet No. 3 by George Rochman.
In the course of its 20-year career, the Daedalus Quartet has developed a distinctive voice as champions of American music. In concerts, the quartet thoughtfully pairs new compositions with familiar works to create new understanding and appreciation of both.
Praised by The New Yorker as “a fresh and vital young participant in what is a golden age of American string quartets,” the Daedalus Quartet has impressed critics and listeners alike with the security, technical finish, interpretive unity and sheer gusto of its performances.
Performances: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: Friday, $35. Sunday, $25. 918-587-3802, or online at chambermusictulsa.org
Mark Nizer
Award-winning comedian and juggler Mark Nizer brings two unique shows, geared especially for young audiences, to the Tulsa PAC.
Nizer has won the International Juggling Championships and has been known to perform such feats as juggling five ping-pong balls without using his hands, send lasers spinning at 1,000 rpm and keeping a collection of extremely hazardous objects — a bowling ball, a lit propane torch and a running chain saw — in the air.
Nizer will present his “Scienceplosion” show in the mornings as part of the Tulsa PAC Trust’s Young at Art series and will take audiences into a new dimension with his “4D” show as part of the Trust’s Imagination Series.
Performances: “Scienceplosion,” 11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 30-31; “4D,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $5-$10. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Voctave
The 11-member a cappella group Voctave got its collective start as performers for Walt Disney World Entertainment, but since its formation in 2015, the group has performed a wide array of vocal music, from show tunes to classical chorales, praise music to barbershop singing.
The group brings its “The Corner of Broadway and Main” show to the Broken Arrow PAC, which will feature classic songs from the Great White Way, as well as Disney classics.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Tickets: $30-$70. 918-259-5778, brokenarrowpac.com
Heller Theatre Company
What starts off as a painfully awkward date in a Chicago bar takes some dark and drastic turns in “The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself,” a new play by former Tulsan John Fisher.
Presented by Heller Theatre Company and the Midwestern Theater Troupe, Fisher’s play has been described by the Tulsa World as “a wickedly dark comedy of menace about pop culture obsessions and the emotional and psychological toxins spread so easily throughout society via social media.”
The production is the first show to be realized as part of Heller Launchpad, a new production that helps individuals self-produce original works.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at the Nightingale Theater, 1416 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $12. hellertheatreco.com
