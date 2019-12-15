For those who are thinking, “One of these days, I’ll check out Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” now is the time to act. This season marks 50 years of the company presenting the full-length version of this holiday classic. But Tulsa Ballet is already beginning to create an entirely new production of “The Nutcracker” for 2021.
So this is the penultimate season for this unique production, which is set in 1920s Paris and centers around a young girl named Marie who, after an eventful Christmas party, dreams of a magical world of romance and glamour. The production features the full company of Tulsa Ballet, as well as members of Tulsa Ballet II, and more than 100 children in a variety of roles.
The Tulsa World’s review described this year’s production as “top-notch, full of energetic, passionate performances by the entire company.”
On Saturday, Dec. 21, Tulsa Ballet will host a special “Nutcracker Alumni Night,” open to all who have taken part in this holiday tradition over the past 50 years. The evening includes a reunion dinner and tickets to that evening’s performance of “The Nutcracker.” Deadline for purchasing tickets is Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information on the Nutcracker Alumni Night, visit tulsaballet.org.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and Dec. 22; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $30-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘A Christmas Carol’
American Theatre Company debuted its original musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 42 years ago, and this adaptation by Richard Averill and Bob Odle immediately became a Tulsa holiday tradition.
Odle’s book adheres closely to Dickens’ original story of the money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly misogyny undergoes a transformation as he is visited by a trio of spirits that show him visions of Christmases past, present and yet to come. And Averill’s tuneful songs are the sort of melodies that linger in the mind far beyond the holiday season. Karl Krause returns to embody Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he’s played for more than 30 years.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and Dec. 22; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 17-21, and Monday, Dec. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $33. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
