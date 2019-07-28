The Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, set from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, will feature several new exhibits opening in neighborhood galleries.
The Tulsa Artists’ Coalition, 9 E. M.B. Brady St., will open “Fish Tales” by Northeastern State University art professor Lance Hunter. Hunter says in his artist’s statement: “Fish tales are stories often characterized by embellishments and omissions. A personal struggle with culturally manufactured myths and the fragility of relationships inspired the creation of this evolving series. The passage of time, duality and facades are persistent themes in my work that frequently surface in this series.”
“Fish Tales” will be on display through Aug. 23.
Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. M.B. Brady St., will feature the pop-up exhibit, “Collectively Local: Takeover at Living Arts,” featuring work by two groups of artists.
Black Moon Tulsa is a group of local African-American artists whose mission is “to break standards, push innovation and cultivate creativity” through art that seeks to “bring unity, awareness and hope to the neglected parts of our community.”
The Sextet Collective is a group of local photographers (including frequent Tulsa World contributor Joseph Rushmore) whose work attempts to “open a dialogue about the medium.”
The “Collectively Local” exhibit will be on display Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3.
108 Contemporary, 108 E. M.B. Brady St., will open “Building on the Body: Jewelry Materials Identity,” an exhibit of jewelry made out of building materials by international artists. It will be on display through Sept. 22.
Also, the Guthrie Green will be filled with the third annual Art Market After Dark, showcasing more than 40 local artists, as well as live demonstrations by Jay Slack, Christy Wright, Audrey Wells and Case Morton from Clean Hands. Entertainment will include live music with guest DJ Scott Stulen, president and director of Philbrook Museum of Art.
Michael Cavanaugh
Michael Cavanaugh’s lifelong admiration of singer-songwriter Billy Joel paid off in 2002, when Joel selected Cavanaugh to be the pianist and vocalist for “Movin’ On,” the dance musical that combined Joel’s songs with Twyla Tharp’s choreography to tell a story about young people growing up during the 1960s.
Cavanaugh would earn a Tony Award nomination for his work and since then has been movin’ on around the country, performing as a solo artist and with orchestras.
He comes to Tulsa with a program of music by two of popular music’s most prolific and popular piano men — Billy Joel and Elton John.
Performance: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$59. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
FLY Dance
Houston-based FLY Dance got its start in the mid-1990s, when Kathy Musick Wood, a retired public school dance teacher, happened to see a young group of street dancers and decided to blend their energy and spontaneity with her knowledge of classical dance and modern theater.
This group performed nationally until 2006 and was reformed in 2012 by two of the original dancers, Jorge Casco and Chris Cortez, who began to adapt many of the original pieces for the new dancers’ high-level breakdancing skills.
FLY re-launched as a touring dance company, with a fresh image as “The Gentlemen of Hip Hop,” with Musick Wood returning as artistic director.
The company will conclude Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival.
Performance: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘Bad in Bed Live’
Oklahoma writer Shelby Simpson chronicled many of the mortifying mishaps and misunderstandings that make up most people’s sexual history in her book, “We’re All Bad in Bed.”
Now, Simpson has turned her book into a multimedia stage production, “Bad in Bed Live,” which weaves the book’s hilarious, awkward and true tales of “bedroom fails” with ’90s rap and dance performances.
The show is designed, Simpson said, to encourage people to not take themselves too seriously and to see that sex isn’t what one might see on screen but is full of gorgeous imperfections and absurd missteps.
Tulsa audiences are encouraged to submit their own hilarious sex-fail tales, and one unique story from the Tulsa submissions will be featured at each performance. Submit stories to badinbedlive.com.
Tulsa musicians Jordan Hehl (bass) and Nicholas Foster (drums) will accompany local poets Amy Luznicky, Miko White and Phetote Mshairi, who will perform original spoken-word works to open the show.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 1-3, at Tulsa Little Theater, 1511 S. Delaware Ave.
Tickets: $35. eventbrite.com
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers