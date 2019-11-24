The holiday performance season officially begins Saturday, Nov. 30, as Tulsa favorite Grady Nichols presents his annual “Grady Nichols Christmas Show.”
Saxophonist Nichols, who has been a mainstay of the Tulsa music scene for years, will headline an evening that will feature his regular collaborators, vocalists Andy Chrisman and Kelly Ford, along with pianist Donald Ryan and the debut of the Tulsa Christmas Chorus performing traditional, contemporary and original holiday music.
Proceeds from the concert ALS Patient Outreach Services, a Tulsa-based nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people with ALS, the neurodegenerative disease that was once known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” and their families.
“The fact that they also work with the families is a wonderful thing because that helps relieve some of the pressures of being a caretaker, that sense of ‘it all depends on me,’ ” Nichols said.
And having a charitable element to a holiday concert, Nichols said, is another way to emphasize the Christmas spirit.
“Christmas is really that one holiday where people’s humanity, that concern for others, becomes more evident,” he said. “That makes it a joy for me to be able to share a little of that spirit in what I think will be a fun concert.”
Performance: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $30-$55. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Gabriel Royal plays at Duet
Tulsa native Gabriel Royal took up the cello as a grade school student at Nimitz Elementary, and continued his studies through his years at the University of Tulsa. But his goal was not to play with orchestras.
“While I love classical music,” Royal said in a conversation with the Tulsa World last year, “the goal was always to write and perform my own music.”
After three years as an art teacher in Oklahoma City, Royal decided to move to New York City to pursue his dream. But his plan to get a teaching job to give him the wherewithal to work on his music went awry, because New York City schools weren’t hiring.
So Royal took to the New York City subways to eke out a living playing for passers-by, where his unique blend of soulful singing, original melodies that blend pop, jazz and soul and the voice-like timbre of the cello ultimately caught the attention of people in the music and film industries.
“Busking was an absolute necessity,” Royal said. “I mean, I wasn’t going out there to just spread love and joy. I was trying to survive. But it was also a great training ground as a performer. It taught me how to capture an audience’s attention and how to deal with the anxiety I used to have about performing.
“I still get nervous before a show,” he said, “but I could not play the concerts I’m doing now without having spent all those years performing in the subways of New York City.”
He released his second album of original music, “Miss Once in a Blue Moon” in September 2018.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Duet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave.
Tickets: $25. duetjazz.com
