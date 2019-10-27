Alejandro Gómez Guillén, the music director of the Bloomington (Indiana) Symphony Orchestra, will take on a dual role for his guest appearance with the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.
Guillén, an accomplished violinist who regularly performs with the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and the Permian Basin String Quartet, will perform the solo violin part in the Violin Concerto in C Major by Haydn.
Guillén will also lead the orchestra in Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 in D Major, the “Prague” Symphony, and Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G Major, which will feature the Signature Chorale.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $20-$56. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
HELLER THEATRE COMPANY
In 2018, Heller Theatre Company premiered David Blakely’s “Four Ways to Die,” a one-act play based on one of the first non-fiction works about what has come to be known as “the Osage Reign of Terror,” when members of the Osage Nation were murdered by friends and family members after the tribe’s oil riches.
Blakely said it had always been his intention to turn that work into a full-length play, one that delved deeper into the story told in Dennis McAuliffe’s book, “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton.”
This new version of the play will debut this weekend, with Blakely directing a cast that stars Steve Barker, Paulette Record and Timothy Hunter, with an ensemble made up of Quinn Blakely, Andy Axewell, Courtney Meadows, Jenn Thomas and Richard Luttrell.
The play follows a journalist who uncovers lies, cover-ups, and murder in his quest for the truth about what happened to his grandmother during the systematic reign of terror in the 1920s, in which more than 60 Osage were brutally murdered.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2 and 8-9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 and 10, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $20. hellertheatreco.com.
TULSA OPERA
One of the most popular operas ever written, Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” is the tragic story of two desperate, passionate people whose relationship leads to murder.
Bizet’s score includes some of the most famous melodies in the opera repertoire, from Carmen’s opening “Habanera” aria to the “Toreodor” song.
Tulsa Opera is opening its season with a new production of this classic, which stars Sarah Mesko, with Adam Smith as Don Jose, Colleen Daly as Micaela, and Alexander Birch Elliott as Escamillo.
Roberto Kalb conducts the Tulsa Opera Orchestra, and Harry Silverstein is the stage director.
Performance: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $65-$135. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
TULSA PROJECT THEATRE
Sometimes having a “green thumb” isn’t such a good thing. Just ask Seymour, the clerk at a run-down florist who discovers a most unusual plant that he intends to nurse back to health.
The only problem is this plant feeds on human blood. And it is hungry....
Tulsa Project Theatre is presenting the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman adaptation of the campy, low-budget film by Roger Corman, which features Ben Rodriguez, Kayleen Rose Spear, Chad Oliverson, John Gibson, Nicholas Cains, Coale Kirk, Shannon Walsh, Cristen Burdell and Alyssa Brown.
Juan Reinoso directs; Lisa Lahmeyer Malicoate is the show’s musical director.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
