“The room where it happens” is the Chapman Music Hall, as Celebrity Attractions presents the blockbuster musical “Hamilton.”
This unique blend of history and hip-hop uses the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant of questionable parentage who realizes that the birth of what is to become the United States of America represents his best shot at power and fame, as a way to examine the way the ideals behind the creation of this country have become the reality of today.
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda based his book and lyrics on Ron Chernow’s in-depth biography and employed a wide range of popular music styles in his score that, combined with a cast made up primarily of nonwhite performers, brings a contemporary energy to the lessons of history.
Joseph Morales has the title role, leading a cast that includes Nik Walker as Aaron Burr, Marcus Choi as George Washington, Warren Egypt Franklin as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Lawton native Erin Clemons as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Ta’Rea Campbell as Angelica Schulyer and Nyla Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.
Tickets are still available, and the production hosts a special lottery that will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information on the lottery: hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Performances: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and Sept. 1, 8; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 27-29, and Sept. 3-5; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sept. 7 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $95-$365. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘Mamma Mia!’
During its heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, Swedish group ABBA was one of the most successful pop music acts in the world, with chart-topping songs such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando” and “Dancing Queen.”
Marital discord among the group’s members led to ABBA splitting up, but the band continues to attract new generations of fans, thanks to the success of “Mamma Mia!,” the musical built around a couple dozen ABBA songs.
Theatre Tulsa opened its 97th annual season with its production of this musical about a free-spirited woman who must confront her past when her daughter wants to know the identity of her real father.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and Sept. 1; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘Rise Up Singing’
Congregation B’nai Emunah will host its annual “Rise Up Singing” event, a participatory songfest that will feature folk songs, roots music and Americana tunes, with the audience encouraged to sing along with the on-stage band and vocalists.
An optional kosher deli meal will precede the concert at 5:45 p.m. To reserve a place for dinner, call 918-583-7121. Free valet parking is available.
Performance: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at B’nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave.
Admission: Free. tulsagogue.com
‘End of Summer Bash’
Labor Day usually marks the unofficial end of summer, but Gilcrease Museum will celebrate this seasonal milestone a bit early, collaborating with members of the Tulsa Artists Fellows for an “End of Summer Bash.”
The event will feature artist- and writer-led activities, special performances and food courtesy of local food trucks.
The performances include Edgar Fabián Frías’ “Mindful Moments,” which will incorporate natural sounds, smells and sights of Gilcrease into a relaxing experience; and “Oklahoma II: The Musical,” a zany, puppet theater version of the popular musical performed by Karl Jones with guitarist Nate Pape.
Artists Joel Daniel Phillips and Adam Carnes will do live drawing and painting demonstrations; Shane Darwent will lead a sculpting class that uses everyday commercial refuse as the materials; and Christa Romanosky will demonstrate the poetic possibilities of magnetic words.
Akita Fields will lead groups through Gilcrease’s “Enduring Spirit: Native American Art” exhibit, providing thoughtful and personal insights into the works on display.
The museum also has on display “Recall/Respond,” an exhibit in which Tulsa Artists Fellows created unique works of art using items from the Gilcrease collection as inspiration.
Event: 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
Admission: Free. 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org