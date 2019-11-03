The Harlem Quartet, which the Cincinnati Enquirer praised for “bringing a new attitude to classical music, one that is fresh, bracing and intelligent,” will make its Tulsa debut this weekend under the auspices of Chamber Music Tulsa.
The quartet formed in 2006 by The Sphinx Organization, a national non-profit dedicated to building diversity in classical music and providing access to music education in under-served communities.
From the beginning, the quartet demonstrated its unique and inclusive approach to music — in addition to performing classical and contemporary chamber music, the quartet has worked with jazz artists ranging from Chick Corea to Eddie Daniels.
This eclecticism will be on display for the ensemble’s Tulsa concerts. The quartet will perform a special concert Friday at Duet Jazz, with a program that will include works by Claude Debussy along with music by Richard Rodgers and Dizzy Gillespie.
For its Sunday afternoon concert, the quartet will perform music by Bolcom, Debussy, López-Gavilán and Brahms. Sunday’s concert will be preceded by a talk by Jason Heilman, host of the radio program “Classical Tulsa” on KWGS (89.5 FM).
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Duet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave.; 2:15 p.m. lecture, 3 p.m. concert, Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: Friday-$35; Sunday, $25. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
TULSA BALLET
One of the oldest and most challenging ballets in the repertoire, “Giselle” has been a favorite of audiences for more than 150 years with its timeless blend of classical dance and ghostly romance.
Tulsa Ballet concludes its run of this tale of a young woman whose attempts from beyond the grave to save the man she loved from a cruel fate.
Performance: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $35-$113. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
TELETÚLSA
Jose Zorilla’s play “Don Juan Tenorio” has been a staple of Spanish theater for more than 150 years, and is regularly performed as part of celebrations of All Saints Day, Nov. 1.
Tulsa’s Latino theater company, TeleTúlsa, will present a new version of this work, adapted from the Zorilla original and directed by Tara Moses.
“Don Juan” takes the story of the arrogant and frivolous Don Juan and sets it in modern times to address such themes as agency, accountability, and the dangers of machismo culture.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9 and 14-16, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. M.B. Brady St.
Tickets: $5-$15. eventbrite.com.
HELLER THEATRE COMPANY
David Grann’s best-seller, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” may have brought the Osage Murders of the 1920s to national attention, but Dennis McAuliffe’s “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton” was the first non-fiction recounting of this dark period in Oklahoma history.
David Blakely has adapted McAuliffe’s book into a new play, which Heller Theatre Company is presenting.
The play follows a journalist who uncovers lies, cover-ups, and murder in his quest for the truth about what happened to his grandmother during the systematic reign of terror in the 1920s, in which more than 60 Osage were brutally murdered.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $20. hellertheatreco.com.
TULSA PROJECT THEATRE
Sometimes having a “green thumb” isn’t such a good thing. Just ask Seymour, the clerk at a run-down florist who discovers a most unusual plant that he intends to nurse back to health.
The only problem is this plant feeds on human blood. And it is hungry....
Tulsa Project Theatre is presenting the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman adaptation of the campy, low-budget film by Roger Corman.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
WORLD STAGE THEATRE
If there is any truth to the adage “Clothes make the man,” it would seem that this applies doubly for women, as “Love, Loss and What I Wore” demonstrates.
This play by Nora and Delia Epron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, is a collection monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects — mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, mothers, hating purses (did we mention mothers?) and reasons for wearing only black.
Kathryn Hartney directs a cast that includes Sally Ruth Allen, Danielle Balleto, Charity Crawford, Shadia Dahlal, Kathleen Hope, Angela McLaughlin, Kelli McLoud-Schingen and Paula Scheider.
World Stage Theatre is partnering with Dress for Success Tulsa to benefit women transitioning to self-sufficiency. Those audience members who arrive with a purse or jewelry to donate will receive a $5 off coupon for a general admission ticket.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 7-8 and Friday, Nov. 15; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 and 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
‘DRAGONS LOVE TACOS’
Dragons love all sorts of tacos — except spicy ones! Find out what happens when a boy throws his new dragon friends a taco party in this musical revue of beloved contemporary children’s books that features excerpts from “Dragons Love Tacos,” “Interrupting Chicken,” “The Dot,” “Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride” and “Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days.”
Performance: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
