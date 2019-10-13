Actor and artist Jason Lee has been a frequent visitor to the Philbrook Museum of Art in the past few years, before and after the museum’s downtown location opened the exhibit “OK: Jason Lee Photographs.”
The exhibit was originally set to close Nov. 10, but has been extended through Dec. 29. And Lee himself will return to Tulsa to share some “true stories” about his life and work.
“True Stories: A Conversation with Jason Lee” will be an intimate conversation with Philbrook Director Scott Stulen that will cover a wide range of topics, including skateboarding, acting, nostalgia, the complicated relationship with Instagram, the pleasure of road trips, and the thinking behind his exhibition at Philbrook Downtown.
A reception and cash bar will follow the program, and tickets include complementary, same-day admission to Philbrook Downtown to explore Lee’s exhibit, the concurrent show of “Larry Clark’s Tulsa,” and the permanent collection of Native American art at the facility.
Event: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Philbrook Downtown, 116 E. Reconciliation Way (M.B. Brady Street).
Tickets: $19 ($10 youths 17 and under). 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
‘DROWSY CHAPERONE’
The man in the chair has something he wants you to know. It’s about the original cast recording of what he calls his favorite musical comedy of all time – a 1920s-era trifle titled “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
As he plays the record and begins to recount the story of the show, the man’s modest apartment begins to transform, as “The Drowsy Chaperone” comes to life around him.
Theatre Tulsa’s production of this Tony Award-winning musical is directed by Travis Guillory, and starring Mike Pryor. The cast features Claire Schroepfer, Nicholas Winterrowd, Tasha McCabe, Austin Reid, Liz Masters, Pat Hobbs, Weston Vrooman, Tabitha Littlefield, Jack Maricle, Cody McCoy, Kolby Cardwel, Kia Hightower, Scott Taylor, Marissa Hess, Jessica Miller, Laura Reeder and Catherine Simmons.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
LYSANDER PIANO TRIO
In its 10-year history, the Lysander Piano Trio has become a regular visitor to Tulsa – its concerts as part of Chamber Music Tulsa’s 66th annual season is the third time the trio has performed here.
A winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the trio has developed a reputation for innovative programming of master works from the canon alongside newer works and hidden gems of the repertoire.
The ensemble’s Sunday afternoon concert will pair trios by Beethoven and Brahms with contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon and Jakob Ciupinski, whose “The Black Mirror” was commissioned for the Lysander Trio.
Performances: 2:15 p.m. lecture, 3 p.m. concert Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $35. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
‘CATS’
For much of its original Broadway run, the advertising tagline for the musical “Cats” was simply, “Now and Forever.”
Well, the Broadway touring production of this Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is not going to be prowling around the Tulsa PAC forever, so now is the time to act if you want to see the new and improved “Cats.”
This tour is based on the recent revival production that debuted in London in 2014, and transferred to Broadway in 2016.
Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” the musical presents the stories of a dozen or so idiosyncratic and anthropomorphized felines, who keep the trains running, or visit the finest clubs in London, or simply hope to share a “Memory.”
Performances: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $25-$85. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
HELLER THEATRE COMPANY
The second installment of Heller Theatre Company’s “Second Sunday Serials” continues with staged readings of excerpts from five original plays by local writers.
Each month, five original, unfinished short plays will be presented, with audience members voting on which three plays they would like to see continued. The following month, the next episodes in the chosen three plays will be presented, along with the first segments of two new plays. While there is a serialized nature to the plays, each returning piece is a self-contained scene and short recaps will be provided.
Potential playwrights may submit scripts for consideration by the first of each month. Writers of scripts selected for performance will receive a royalty of $10. To submit, email secsunsersub@gmail.com.
Performance: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.
Tickets: $5 at the door. hellertheatreco.com