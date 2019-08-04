Joy Harjo, who earlier this year was announced as the next U.S. Poet Laureate, will mark the release of her latest book of poetry, “An American Sunrise,” with a special event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 S. Boston Ave.
Harjo will give readings from her new book, as well as her previous work, and will take part in a musical performance.
Harjo is the first Native American and Oklahoman to be named the country’s Poet Laureate. A citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation and a native of Tulsa, Harjo is also a current member of the Tulsa Artist Fellows.
She has published eight volumes of poetry that have earned her major literary awards, including the Ruth Lily Prize from the Poetry Foundation and the Wallace Stevens Award. Her acclaimed memoir, “Crazy Brave,” won the PEN USA Literary Award for Creative Non-Fiction.
She has produced four award-winning music albums including “Winding Through the Milky Way,” for which she was awarded a Native American Music Award for best female artist of the year.
“A Celebration of Joy Harjo,” which is jointly sponsored by Booksmart Tulsa, Magic City Books, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and Tulsa Artist Fellowship, is free and open to the public.
‘Oh, Tulsa!’
Every two years, Living Arts of Tulsa requests local artists to share their unique visions of their hometown, which becomes the exhibit “Oh, Tulsa!”
The 2019 edition of the show will open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Living Arts, 307 E. M.B. Brady St.
Artists that will be participating in this year’s show are Nancy Andrasko, Kristi Arnold, Bea Baker, Marjorie Bontemps, Cynthia Brown, Jack Bryant, Neil Cluck, Amanda Cole, Elizabeth Downing, Dan Farnum, Ashlyn Faulkner, Scott Goodpaster, Mark Grosserode, Karl Hartman, Rachel Hayes, Rusty Johnson, Karl Jones, Walt Kosty, Allyson Kotarsky and MC Lafayette.
Also, Steve Liggett, Cynthia Marcoux, Andrea Martin, Jacob Muselmann, Andrew Nichols, Taylor Painter-Wolfe, Patty S. Porter, Tasha Powell, Angela Reneau, Rita Rowe, Erica Royal, Don Rush, Linda Shackelford, Ann Shannon, Jennifer Swift, Jim Terrell, Robin Tilly, Monte Toon, Cecilia Villalobos, Allison Ward, Pam Watson, Maddy Witt and Dean Wyatt.
The juror for the exhibit is Tulsa-born artist and curator Julie Niemi, who will give a talk about the exhibit as part of the opening night ceremonies.
The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 28.
For more information: 918-585-1234, livingarts.org.
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet will open its Brookside headquarters to the public for a free open house at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The free event will allow visitors to take guided tours of the company’s facility, observe a company class, visit the costume shop, meet with the dancers, take part in free dance classes and craft projects, and see a preview of the company’s first performance, “On Your Radar” by TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company.
Scott Black, managing director of Tulsa Ballet, said the open house “is designed to give our community members behind-the-scenes access of all the many aspects of Tulsa Ballet.
“This organization has a reputation around the world as being a top ballet company,” Black said, “and we want our local community to feel a special connection to what we do each and every day.”
Admission is free. While reservations are not required, attendees can sign up in advance on the Tulsa Ballet Open House Facebook event page to receive quick admission and to also be entered to win free tickets to see “The Nutcracker.”
For more information: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
In 1987, the Royal Shakespeare Company adapted the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage. This version by John Kane is considered the most faithful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s all-American fable, and the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse will be presenting its production of this show to open its 2019-2020 season.
The production features all the familiar songs from the film, as it tells the story of Dorothy Gale, who is swept out of Kansas by a tornado, to land in a magical world ruled by the mighty and mysterious Wizard. With her endearing, flawed but ultimately courageous cohorts, Dorothy sets out for the Emerald City to find a way back home.
Samantha Kennedy directs the production, which features Hannah McSpadden, Jordan Buie, David Grant, Harlee Cartee, Kurt Bennett and Barry Wise.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, and Aug. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18 at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow.
Tickets: $22-$25. 918-258-0077, bacptheatre.com.
