Get a closer look, and a deeper understanding, of Philbrook’s current exhibit “Shadow of Time,” as the museum presents a curator’s talk about the work of Anila Quayyum Agha.
Sarah Lees, the Ruth G. Hardman Curator of European Art, will conduct the talk about Agha’s work, which includes the 6.5-foot cube titled “Intersections” that hangs in the museum’s Helmerich Exhibit Hall, as well as some of her works on paper and the outdoor installation, “This is NOT a Refuge.”
Event: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 24, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Tickets: $19. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
Robin Sutherland & Carlos Ortega
Pianist Robin Sutherland, who performed last week with the Tulsa Symphony, will take part in the orchestra’s Fridays at the Loft chamber music series.
Sutherland will be joined by clarinetist Carlos Ortega in a program of classical and contemporary pieces by Brahms, Schumann, Bernstein, Bach, Adams and Schickele.
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the performance.
Performance: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Fly Loft, 117 N. Boston Ave.
Tickets: $55. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
Kinky Friedman
Singer-songwriter Kinky Friedman brings his “Resurrection” tour to Tulsa, promoting his latest CD of the same name.
Friedman has made his name as a provocateur with his band the Texas Jewboys, performing songs such as “We Reserve the Right to Refuse Service to You,” “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in Bed” and “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore.”
He carved out a second career as a novelist, with a series of detective novels featuring a fictionalized version of himself as the detective.
Friedman will be joined at his Tulsa performance by fellow musicians Cleve Hattersley and Brian Molnar.
Performance: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 S. Boston Ave.
Tickets: $12-$48. eventbrite.com.
Third Thursday Cabaret
It will be an evening of all things “De-Lovely” as the Tulsa ensemble the Zuits present “A Night with Cole Porter.”
This cabaret evening will feature a wide selection of Porter’s classic, sophisticated and sometimes campy songs, including “Anything Goes,” “In the Still of the Night,” “Love for Sale” and more.
The Zuits are an eight-piece swing band, made up of some of the most talented musicians in the Tulsa metro, including Brent Baldwin on tenor and baritone sax, Brandon Chambers on alto sax, Joe Metzer on trumpet, Doug Styers on trombone and vocals, Chuck Fluker on guitar, Andrew Ralston on upright bass, Chris Wylie on drums, and Mark Lee on grand piano.
Performance: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $10-$15. okeq.org.
Theatre Tulsa Academy
The fall 2019 class of Theatre Tulsa Academy, the company’s interactive theater training program for youths, presents the full-length version of the musical “Legally Blonde.”
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the film adaptation that starred Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” is the story of Elle Woods, a seemingly superficial sorority sister who decides to enroll in Harvard Law School to win back her upper-class boyfriend.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘Daddy Long Legs’
“Daddy Long Legs” is a two-character musical based on the classic 1912 novel by Jean Webster that in turn has inspired at least three films, the most famous being the 1955 version that starred Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron.
This production, which is the show’s Oklahoma debut, stars Margaret Stall and Samuel Briggs.
Performance: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $20. eventbrite.com.
World Stage Theatre
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron is a collection of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory.
Kathryn Hartney directs a cast that includes Sally Ruth Allen, Danielle Balleto, Charity Crawford, Shadia Dahlal, Kathleen Hope, Angela McLaughlin, Kelli McLoud-Schingen and Paula Scheider.
Performances: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com