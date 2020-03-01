Tulsa Opera will bring its production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” to a close with a matinee performance Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC.
Maria Natale, in her company debut, stars as Cio-Cio San, a teenage girl living in Nagasaki, Japan, in 1904, who is lured into an arranged, temporary “marriage” to an American naval officer named B.F. Pinkerton.
When Pinkerton’s stint in Japan is over, he promises to return and bring her to America, and Cio-Cio San — who believes their “marriage” was a legitimate union — patiently waits three years for his arrival, raising the child born of their union.
Yet when Pinkerton, accompanied by his new American wife, arrives, the stage is set for tragedy.
Matthew White sings the role of Pinkerton, with Renee Rapier as Suzuki and Aleksey Bogdanov as Sharpless.
John de los Santos is the stage director for this production, which was originally created by renown director Francesca Zambello, and James Lowe returns to conduct the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.
Performance: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $35-$135. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘The Face of Emmett Till’
This week, the U.S. Congress passed a bill — which had been first introduced a century ago — that made lynching a federal crime.
The bill was called “The Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” named for the 14-year-old youth who in August 1955, while visiting relatives in Mississippi, was kidnapped, tortured and killed because he allegedly whistled at a white woman.
Till’s murder became a flashpoint for the Civil Rights Movement, and his mother spent years seeking justice for her murdered son.
Theatre North will present “The Face of Emmett Till,” a play by Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in collaboration with David Barr III. East Central High School student Terrell Galloway will star as Till.
Performances: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and March 8; 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Natureworks Art Show and Sale
More than 50 nationally acclaimed wildlife artists, including Tulsa artists Helen Howerton, Chris Mantle, Jan McKay, Caroline Mock, Josh Stout and Christopher Westfall, will take part in the 2020 Natureworks Art Show and Sale.
This year’s featured artist is Sally Maxwell, whose unique way with the medium of Scratchboard combines super-realism with minimalism to create striking portraits of animals in the wild.
Painter Linda Besse, whose quest for subject matter has taken her from the Arctic North to the African savannas, is the Encore Artist for 2020.
Thirty percent of each art sale goes toward supporting the development and conservation of Oklahoma’s natural habitats, as well as the creatures who live in and depend upon those habitats.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow
Admission: $5. natureworks.org
Chamber Music Tulsa
The McGill/McHale Trio, made up of brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill on clarinet and flute, respectively, and pianist Michael McHale, will bring their unique take on chamber music to Tulsa, courtesy of Chamber Music Tulsa.
The ensemble will perform a special concert Friday, March 6, at Duet Jazz, where they will mix classical works by Schoenfeld and Shostakovich with traditional Irish folk songs, and Valerie Coleman’s “Portrait of Langston,” a work inspired by Langston Hughes’ poetry. Tulsa Artist Fellow and poet Quraysh Ali Lansana will read Langston’s works at the performance.
For its regular Sunday matinee performance, the trio will perform music by Rogerson, Poulenc, Dvorak, Connesson, Debussy, Schoenfield and Villa-Lobos. Musicologist Jason Heilman will talk about the music to be performed at a pre-concert lecture, beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Duet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave.; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25-$35. 918-587-8402, chambermusictulsa.org
