The music of ABBA covers a broad stylistic and thematic range — which makes finding a way to link two dozen ABBA tunes into a coherent story something of a challenge.
“I think the writers did a very good job of it,” said Lisa Fox, who is directing Theatre Tulsa’s season-opening production of “Mamma Mia!”
The musical, which incorporates 24 ABBA songs ranging from hits such as “Dancing Queen” to more obscure songs such as “One of Us,” is the story of Donna, a woman who has made a life for herself and her daughter on a Greek island.
However, Donna is forced to confront her past and her future when her daughter, Sophie, invites three of Donna’s former paramours to the island to find out which of them is her real father.
“I love the fact that the whole emphasis of this story is on family,” Fox said. “It’s all about how we create our own families and how valuable those connections can be.”
Theatre Tulsa’s production stars Brenna D’Onofrio as Sophie and Ashlee Osborn as Donna, with Kristin Robert as Tanya, Kristen Simpson as Rosie, Peter Lee as Sky, Chris Williams as Sam, Todd Malicoate as Bill and Steven Osborn as Harry.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18, 25 and Sept. 1; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, and Aug. 23-24, 30-31 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Wondrous Worlds Festival
Experience Islamic arts, culture and food at the Philbrook Museum of Art, in conjunction with its current exhibit, “Wondrous Worlds: Art & Islam Through Time & Place.”
The Wondrous Worlds Festival will have demonstrations from artists and musicians, including Houston artist Shaheen Rahman, a Pakistani-born American who practices Ebru, the ancient Turkish art of paper-marbling; calligrapher Tehmina Cheema and musician Josh Massad.
Complimentary food and drink — including mana keesh zaatar, mana keesh cheese, grape leaves, falafel, tabouli, hummus, baklava and more — will be provided by Shawkat’s Grill & Deli, Jerusalem Market, Muhanna Sweets and Desi Wok.
Event: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Tickets: $15. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
‘(Sorta) Love Songs’
The Third Thursday in the Rainbow Room cabaret series will present “(Sorta) Love Songs,” a revue by Scott Burkell and Paul Loesel that follows the twists and turns of what it means to love and to be loved.
The songs deal with love, lust and everything in between and range from heartbreaking ballads to hilarious character tune.
The cast features Sam Briggs, Lauren Casey, Roderick Hudson, Tasha McCabe, Lindsay Powell and Robert Young. Music direction is by Christy Stalcup.
Performance: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $10-$15. Available at the door and online at okeq.org