The briskly efficient nanny Mary Poppins has just about completed her duties of entertaining Tulsa audiences and will take to the air for a final time Sunday, July 21.
Craft Productions will wrap up its run of this musical, inspired by the stories of P.L. Travers and the 1964 Disney movie based on those stories, with a matinee performance.
The Tulsa World described the show as “magical,” adding that actress Kennedy Caughell was “practically perfect in every way” in the title role.
She is supported by an excellent cast of all ages, with Cody Davis as Bert the chimney sweep, directed by Michael Fling.
Performance: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $15-$100. 918-595-7777, craftproductions.org
Summer Heat festival
Three international companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement make up Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival.
This year’s performances feature M/motions, the company founded by acclaimed contemporary choreographer Manuel Vignoulle; Giordano Dance Chicago, which has been called “America’s original jazz dance company”; and FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet.
Performances: M/motions, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25; Giordano Dance Chicago, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27; FLY Dance, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25-$45. 918-688-6112, choregus.org
Bass Reeves conference
Muskogee’s Three Rivers Museum will host the 10th annual Bass Reeves Western History Conference, which will examine the life and legacy of one of the most famous lawmen in Oklahoma history
Reeves was born into slavery in Arkansas. He would escape during the Civil War and take refuge among the Indian nations in what is now Oklahoma, learning their languages and customs.
In the 1870s, Reeves became the first African-American west of the Mississippi River to be hired as a deputy marshal, serving the court of the notorious Judge Isaac Parker. Reeves would soon distinguish himself as one of the greatest U.S. Marshals of all time, arresting more than 3,000 felons in his career. He would serve as a member of the Muskogee Police Department before his death in 1910.
The conference will include tours, film showings, historic re-enactments and a special presentation by author Art T. Burton, who wrote “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.”
Conference: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., Muskogee
Tickets: $40-$80. bassreevesconference.com
‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’
Tulsa Children’s Summer Theatre at Tulsa Community College will present “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway production.
The ogre Shrek leads a cast of fairy tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, “Shrek Jr.” is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Performances: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 24-26; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $15. 918-595-7777, tulsacc.edu/pace
‘Rent’
Theatre Tulsa Broadway Bound students will present a special version of Jonathan Lathem’s award-winning musical “Rent: The Student Edition.”
Inspired by the opera “La Boheme,” the musical is the story of young struggling artists in early 1980s New York City trying to eke out a living when the AIDS crisis was at its peak.
Performance: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
