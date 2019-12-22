In 1980, composer Claude-Michel Schonberg and lyricist Alain Boublil unveiled their musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic novel, “Les Miserables.”
For a follow-up, the duo took another famous story — that of Puccini’s classic opera “Madama Butterfly” — and transformed it into another epic tale of love and tragedy, “Miss Saigon.”
Celebrity Attractions opened its 2019-2020 season earlier this year with a new production of “Les Miserables” and for the second show of its season is presenting a new production of “Miss Saigon.”
“Miss Saigon” is set during the final months of the Vietnam War, as the U.S. Armed Forces begin to evacuate the country, leaving the South Vietnamese people to face the advancing Communist North Vietnamese army alone.
It’s during this fraught time that a young Vietnamese woman named Kim (Emily Bautista) meets Chris (Anthony Festa), a U.S. Marine. What was supposed to be a reluctant one-night stand becomes a romance. Chris promises that he will take Kim with him when he returns to the states but neither can overcome the panic and violence as the last U.S. helicopter takes off from the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon.
Kim gives birth to a son and finds herself uneasily yoked with her former pimp, an opportunist known only as The Engineer, as she tries to find a way to reunite with Chris.
The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and ran for more than two years, becoming Broadway’s 13th longest-running show. The current touring production is based on the 2014 West End revival, which had a limited run on Broadway in 2017.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $28-$94. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘The Nutcracker’
For those who are thinking, “One of these days, I’ll check out Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” now is the time to act. This season marks 50 years of the company presenting the full-length version of this holiday classic. But Tulsa Ballet is already beginning to create an entirely new production of “The Nutcracker” for 2021.
So this is the penultimate season for this unique production, which is set in 1920s Paris and centers around a young girl named Marie who, after an eventful Christmas party, dreams of a magical world of romance and glamour. The production features the full company of Tulsa Ballet, as well as members of Tulsa Ballet II, and more than 100 children in a variety of roles.
The Tulsa World’s review described this year’s production as “top-notch, full of energetic, passionate performances by the entire company.”
Performance: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $30-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘A Christmas Carol’
American Theatre Company debuted its original musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 42 years ago, and this adaptation by Richard Averill and Bob Odle immediately became a Tulsa holiday tradition.
Odle’s book adheres closely to Dickens’ original story of the money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly misogyny undergoes a transformation as he is visited by a trio of spirits that show him visions of Christmases past, present and yet to come. And Averill’s tuneful songs are the sort of melodies that linger in the mind far beyond the holiday season.
Karl Krause returns to embody Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he’s played for more than 30 years.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $33. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘The Experience’
This is the last week to experience “The Experience,” the multimedia, interactive melange of imagery and objects that has filled the second floor of ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center for 18 months.
The exhibit will close Dec. 30 and will be dismantled to make room for the second incarnation of “The Experience,” which is set to open in May.
Since its June opening, more than 56,000 people have become “Experienced,” said ahha Tulsa Executive Director Holly Becker. “Our mission is to cultivate creativity, and it’s clear from our attendance that people want to have fun while experiencing art.”
Lead artists David Reed James, Laurie Keeley, Jeremy Lamberton, JP Morrison Lans and Daniel Sutliff created the individual installations that provide something for all ages to see, touch, hear and explore. Each artist’s space is different and is a result of collaboration with local supporting artists and craftspeople.
The artists chosen for the next “Experience” will be Andy Arkley, Justice David Gutierrez, Katherine Hair, Alton Markham, Emily Simonds and John White.
Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.
Tickets: $12.75. 918-584-3333, ahhatulsa.org
Featured video